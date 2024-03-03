What will we be eating? Upcoming conference to discuss future of food

MANILA, Philippines — What will we be eating in the future — when global warming, environmental degradation and agricultural exhaustion have taken their toll on the planet — and our lands and seas turn out yields that are no longer enough for the ever-growing population?

In many events where the future of food was discussed, fingers seemed to point to plant-based meat, high-protein insects and cultured meat as the future of food. Is this fact or fiction?

These are going to be discussed at "The Future of Food" conference in University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City Auditorium on March 8.

Organized by the Center for Culinary Arts Manila and powered by Courage Asia, "The Future of Food" assembles visionary leaders and subject matter experts in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, social media, culinary science, Filipino culinary heritage and the evolving restaurant experience. This event is designed to spark innovation and conversation through insightful presentations, interactive question-and-answers, and thought-provoking discussions.

It is a must-attend event for a diverse range of professionals, including chefs, culinary enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, food and beverage expert, digital marketing strategist, or an innovator at the intersection of technology and gastronomy. Attendees include chefs and culinarians, food and beverage professionals, academicians and students, and marketing professionals specializing in the food and beverage sector.

The list of topics include "Elevating the Guest Experience, Global Best Practices in Local Setting," "Technology Trends in F&B Operations," "The State of Food Supply: Farmer & Chef Perspective," "Food Mapping for Sustainability," "Benchmarking Regional Cuisines to Prepare for the Future," "Technology Trends in the Kitchen," "Farm to Table: The Importance of Local and Sustainable Sourcing" and "Harnessing Generative AI in the Food Industry."

Distinguished speakers include Wildflour Group Chief Executive Officer Ana Lorenzana De Ocampo, Mama Lou’s President David Sison, serial food entrepreneur Elbert Cuenca, global thought leader on food security Chef Louise Mabulo, Ilonggo culinarian Chef Rafael Jardeleza, food mapping expert John Sherwin Felix, agriculture expert Carlo The Farmer, PwC Director Angelo Basuan and CCA Manila Culinary Director Chef Philip John Golding.

Senator Loren Legarda is the keynote speaker.

To join "The Future of Food" conference, register online at https://cca-manila.edu.ph/futureoffood/. For inquiries, email talktous@cca-manila.edu.ph or call 0917-8408400.

