Recipe: Chicken Korean Barbecue Wrap
MANILA, Philippines — K-dramas and K-pop may be more popular, but Korean cuisine is not to be outdone.
Here is a recipe for making a Chicken Korean Barbecue Wrap, with a Filipino spin. The details below are good for three servings.
Chicken Korean Barbecue Wrap
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
2 tbsp. Mama Sita's Barbecue Marinade
1/4 tsp. grated ginger
250 grams boneless chicken meat (cut into strips)
2 tbsp. cooking oil
6 leaves of romaine lettuce (washed and spin-dried)
1 tsp. of sesame seeds (for garnishing)
For the sauce:
1 tbsp. Mama Sita's Barbecue Marinade
2 tbsp. chopped spring onions
1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
1/2 tsp. sesame oil
PROCEDURE:
1. Combine the sesame seeds, barbecue marinade, ginger and sesame oil.
2. Marinate the chicken meat in this mixture for 10 minutes.
3. Heat some oil in a skillet or flat frying pan and fry chicken, taking care not to overcrowd the pan.
4. Combine all the ingredients for the sauce, heat for a minute and drizzle over the cooked chicken.
5. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and chopped spring onions
6. Place two to three pieces of chicken strips into the center of a romaine leaf. Serve hot.
RELATED: Top caterers, artists collaborate for multi-sensory food pairing event