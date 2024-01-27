fresh no ads
Food and Leisure

Recipe: Chicken Korean Barbecue Wrap

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 27, 2024 | 2:59pm
MANILA, Philippines — K-dramas and K-pop may be more popular, but Korean cuisine is not to be outdone.

Here is a recipe for making a Chicken Korean Barbecue Wrap, with a Filipino spin. The details below are good for three servings.

INGREDIENTS:
1/2 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
2 tbsp. Mama Sita's Barbecue Marinade
1/4 tsp. grated ginger
250 grams boneless chicken meat (cut into strips)
2 tbsp. cooking oil
6 leaves of romaine lettuce (washed and spin-dried)
1 tsp. of sesame seeds (for garnishing)

For the sauce:

1 tbsp. Mama Sita's Barbecue Marinade
2 tbsp. chopped spring onions
1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
1/2 tsp. sesame oil

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine the sesame seeds, barbecue marinade, ginger and sesame oil.

2. Marinate the chicken meat in this mixture for 10 minutes.

3. Heat some oil in a skillet or flat frying pan and fry chicken, taking care not to overcrowd the pan.

4. Combine all the ingredients for the sauce, heat for a minute and drizzle over the cooked chicken.

5. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and chopped spring onions

6. Place two to three pieces of chicken strips into the center of a romaine leaf. Serve hot.

CHICKEN BARBECUE

KOREAN CHICKEN WRAP

RECIPE
