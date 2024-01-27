Recipe: Chicken Korean Barbecue Wrap

MANILA, Philippines — K-dramas and K-pop may be more popular, but Korean cuisine is not to be outdone.

Here is a recipe for making a Chicken Korean Barbecue Wrap, with a Filipino spin. The details below are good for three servings.

Chicken Korean Barbecue Wrap

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

2 tbsp. Mama Sita's Barbecue Marinade

1/4 tsp. grated ginger

250 grams boneless chicken meat (cut into strips)

2 tbsp. cooking oil

6 leaves of romaine lettuce (washed and spin-dried)

1 tsp. of sesame seeds (for garnishing)

For the sauce:

1 tbsp. Mama Sita's Barbecue Marinade

2 tbsp. chopped spring onions

1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine the sesame seeds, barbecue marinade, ginger and sesame oil.

2. Marinate the chicken meat in this mixture for 10 minutes.

3. Heat some oil in a skillet or flat frying pan and fry chicken, taking care not to overcrowd the pan.

4. Combine all the ingredients for the sauce, heat for a minute and drizzle over the cooked chicken.

5. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and chopped spring onions

6. Place two to three pieces of chicken strips into the center of a romaine leaf. Serve hot.

