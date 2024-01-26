From seafood suppliers, couple finds success in opening own sushi restaurant

Store opening of Jaam House of Sushi in Marikina

MANILA, Philippines — A couple successfully turned a seafood retail shop into a sushi restaurant.

Javerne and Monique Pasahol, owner of Jaam House of Sushi, told Philstar.com that the restaurant started as seafood retail store. They used to supply seafood to different restaurants.

“Nag-isip kami ng paraan para maging modern 'tong palengke na 'to so pinasok namin sa online. Wala pang pandemic no'n. Sobrang tumal e, so ni-switch namin online noong 2019, bago mag-pandemic,” Monique said.

The couple said that they eventually went on to sell sushi online from their supply in the retail shop.

“Nag-start kami sa sashimi takeout. Nilagyan na namin ng Kikoman at wasabe. So hindi mo na kailangang magpunta sa Japanese restaurant 'pag nag-crave ka sa sashimi. Kauna-unahan kaming ganon sa Philippines. Bigla na lang nag-viral 'yung isang post namin. Ginawa namin 'yon tapos pinipilahan na kami," Monique claimed.

“Kalagitnaan ng pandemic since gan'to 'yung nag-click namin may nagsabi na bakit hindi namin sinubukan 'yung maki? Nagbukas kami ng kiosk no'n,” Javerne said.

“2021 sinubukan naming magbukas ng physical store pero more on takeout. 'Yon 'yung una sa Cubao Farmers. Pagtapos pagdating ng 2022, gusto naman nila magkaroon kami ng dine-in tapos ayon na, nagkaroon na ng ramen, dohnburi, tapos dire-diretso na,” Monique added.

The restaurant now has five physical stores and three upcoming restaurants in Cubao, Rockwell in Makati and Angeles in Pampanga.

When asked what is their secret to success, Monique said it is because of their restaurant's affordable prices.

“Siguro unang una 'yung presyo namin. Since direct supplier nga kami, medyo mas mababa compared to others. Kasi kami din nagsu-supply sa ibang restaurants e. Tsaka sigurado silang fresh,” she said.

Jaam House of Sushi recently opened their new frachise store in Lilac Street in Marikina. Celebrities Polo Ravales and Jennica Garcia attended the opening.

