Hennessy launches first-ever Chinese New Year Pop Up at Greenbelt 5

MANILA, Philippines — Step into the vibrant tapestry of Chinese culture this Lunar New Year as Hennessy holds its first Year of the Dragon Experiential Pop Up in Manila, at the Greenbelt 5 Open Area from January 19 to February 11.

Be part of the month-long affair that brings together the richness of Chinese tradition with modernity in a series of Chinese traditional activities and performances.

Intricately designed bottles are available in V.S.O.P, X.O and Paradis. Guests can elevate their Lunar New Year celebrations by purchasing their very own bottle, a symbol of new beginnings and a homage to timeless traditions. Gift wrapping stations and personalization are also available in the pop up.

For the duration of the pop up, guests will be treated to a symphony of cultural richness with Chinese-inspired activities like calligraphy, fortune telling, and fan and lantern painting, all while sipping on Hennessy V.S.O.P.

As the weeks unfold, different activities await, each weaving together threads of Chinese tradition and talent.

From the artistry of Patty Py, a calligraphy workshop in the first week (January 20 - 21) to the mystical Fortune Telling Session by Hanz Cua (January 27 - 28), and the creativity of Fan and Lantern Painting (February 3 - 4), the celebration culminates with another Calligraphy workshop (February 9 - 11).

Visitors are welcome to explore Hennessy’s space, and discover a curated display of the limited-edition bottles, each crafted for a grand celebration.

All successfully registered guests can enter the pop up and redeem one designated Hennessy V.S.O.P drink, a sip of fortune that adds a touch of luck to the festivities. The Weekend Special Chinese New Year cocktail bar will be opened on Saturdays and Sundays, where guests can indulge in the Hennessy Dragon cocktail, Snake cocktail or Rooster cocktail.

These specialty cocktails will be available for purchase during this time. Slots are limited so make sure to register at https://ph.hennessy.com/

Drink responsibly.