'The More, The Merrier:' Conrad Manila begins the year with exciting buffet offer

'The More, The Merrier' is available exclusively at Brasserie on 3.

MANILA, Philippines — Conrad Manila announces its enticing new buffet promotion, “The More, The Merrier,” available exclusively at its all-day dining restaurant, Brasserie on 3.

Until March 29, every group of four paying diners entitles the fifth guest to dine on the house. And for larger gatherings of eight, two additional diners enjoy a complimentary feast.

Executive chef Warren Brown has curated an international buffet spread that promises to cater to diverse palates. From the delicate sushi creations at the Japanese section to the succulent offerings at the carving station, guests are invited to make the most of their lunch meetings or gatherings with this limited-time offer.

“We believe in creating moments that celebrate togetherness and exquisite flavors,” Fabio Berto, general manager of Conrad Manila, says.

"With 'The More, The Merrier' promotion, we invite guests to gather, indulge and savor the artistry of executive chef Warren Brown's international buffet offerings. Whether it’s a milestone celebration or simply enjoying quality time with loved ones, Brasserie on 3 provides the perfect setting for unforgettable moments," Berto adds.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact Conrad Manila's dining reservations today at (+632) 8833-9999 (landline), (+63917) 650-3591 (mobile) or email MNLMB.FB@conradhotels.com.