Recipe: Kapampangan Lechon Paksiw

MANILA, Philippines — What do you usually do with leftover Lechon?

While there are many choices, one of which is Sinigang na Lechon, classic Lechon Paksiw is still everyone’s top favorite. And this recipe by Chef Jam Melchor, called Paksing Lechon or Lechon Paksi, is the Kapampangan way of repurposing leftover lechon.

Paksiw refers to the cooking method, which involves stewing the leftover lechon meat or bones in a mixture of the leftover liver sauce, vinegar, garlic, onion and various spices.

“This method helps to preserve and transform the flavors of the lechon, creating a savory and slightly tangy dish that has become a popular post-celebration meal in Filipino cuisine,” said Chef Jam, founder of the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement.

Paksing Lechon

INGREDIENTS:

2 Tbsps. oil

1 pc. medium onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 kg. leftover pork lechon with butu-buto

1 cup water

1/4 cup vinegar

1/2 tsp. peppercorns

3/4 Tbsp. salt

4 bay leaves

1 cup lechon sauce

1 Tbsp. brown sugar (optional)

PROCEDURE:

1. In a pot or wok, heat oil. Sauté onion and garlic until limp and aromatic.

2. Add leftover lechon and cook until lightly browned. Add water and allow to simmer for about 2 minutes.

3. Add white vinegar, and bring to a boil, uncovered and without stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes. Add peppercorns, salt, and bay leaves. Stir and allow to simmer for another minute or two.

4. Pour in lechon sauce, and cook for a minute. Add sugar, and cook until the sauce slightly thickens.

5. Best to serve a day after cooking, once all the flavors and aromatics have been absorbed.