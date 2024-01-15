Johnnie Walker unveils premier bars, introduces new ways to enjoy whisky

MANILA, Philippines — Liquor brand Johnnie Walker is very particular with the bars that represent it. It picks only the best bars, ones that resonate with its own image and reputation, and the band is pleased to have found a number of them in the metro.

And, so, the premium Scotch whisky brand proudly launched its premier flagship bars in Metro Manila recently, accompanied by a series of exciting and engaging events that promise to deliver bold flavor experiences and showcase new ways to enjoy whisky.

These premier bars are located in the newly reopened Brooklyn Social at The Pop Up Katipunan and The Odd Seoul located in Poblacion, Makati, and are the next step in the Scotch whisky brand’s desire to inspire more consumers to experience the bold flavors of Johnnie Walker by driving enjoyment in spaces where culture thrives.

In every flagship bar, consumers can find signature Johnnie Walker highballs and bespoke cocktail creations by award-winning bartenders exclusive to the bar. This is supported by monthly event concepts designed together with various collaborators to shape a distinct experience in each bar. These events include stages for live musical performances and DJ sets, limited-edition merchandise collaborations, and engagement activities that consumers can enjoy together with their friends.

Before the year ended last year, the brand was set to unveil its flagship bar in La Union at Cinco Barra by Onlypans, expanding the brand’s commitment to delivering more experiences to a broader audience outside of Metro Manila.

It also partnered with top clubs in Bonifacio Global City, including Versus Barcade, Xylo, Revel in the Palace, and Clubhouse to launch promos and a series of activities in these spaces to elevate the energetic weekends of its guests.

There’s always something happening in the flagship bars. Last Halloween, for instance, the brand held several events in its flagship bars, where guests were treated to exciting performances and delicious drinks that they enjoyed while garbed in their best costumes.

Then there’s "Boos and Booze" in The Pop Up Katipunan and Brooklyn. It was a two-part event. The party started at The Pop Up Katipunan with “Gabi ng Bading,” a collaboration between the brand and Mexican taqueria Onlypans, which celebrated its first anniversary. Special drag performances by queens from "Drag Race Philippines Season 2" and Internet sensation Taylor Sheesh were the main highlights of the program before DJs Tom Suplico and Mike Lavarez closed out the first part of the evening. The night, though, did not end there, as the festivities shifted to Brooklyn Social for “Afterlife,” an emo-themed after-party in collaboration with After The Noon Records.

Meanwhile, at The Odd Seoul, a K-Pop themed Halloween celebration started when the clock struck midnight last October 31.