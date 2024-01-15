Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Orange Cupcakes

MANILA, Philippines — Getting your recipes together for Valentine's gift-giving? What is Valentine's without a little chocolate indulgence?

And our chocolate indulgence for today is Chocolate Fudge Orange Cupcakes from The Maya Kitchen. Great with coffee or tea!

Chocolate Fudge Orange Cupcakes

Ingredients:

For the cupcakes:

105 grams Maya All-Purpose Flour

210 grams brown sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 egg

110 grams mayonnaise

1 cup boiling coffee

90 grams Quickmelt Cacao, melted

For the chocolate ganache:

100 grams cream

75 grams unsweetened dark chocolate, cut into small pieces

125 grams dark semi-sweet chocolate, cut into small pieces

Candied Orange Zest

Procedure:

1. Sift all dry ingredients into a bowl. Make a hole in the center.

2. Add egg, mayonnaise and boiling coffee. Whisk to mix.

3. Fold in the melted chocolate.

4. Line cupcake mold with paper cups.

5. Pour mixture equally into 15 cups.

6. Bake in a preheated 180-degree-C oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool down.

7. Make the ganache: Boil cream in a pot. Fold in chocolate. Mix until smooth.

8. Decorate each cupcake with a big rosette of fudge and sprinkle with candied orange zest.