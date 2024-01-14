Pan de Manila opens restaurant cafe that serves merienda treats

MANILA, Philippines — Pan de Manila, purveyor of hot, freshly baked pandesal in the metro, has just given birth to a restaurant cafe called Merienda by Pan de Manila.

Created for families desiring shared feasts of home-cooked meals, Merienda by Pan de Manila is a cozy and comfortable place to enjoy leisurely bites and sips. Its radiantly illuminated interiors, adorned with classic wood moldings with the iconic capiz as highlight evokes feelings of nostalgia, full of beautiful memories from the past, as diners partake of lovingly prepared meals, which the kitchen crew whips up from scratch.

Merienda by Pan de Manila has curated the flavors of traditional dishes from different provinces, making them accessible to city folks. These include timeless classics like Crispy Beef Tapa, Lucban Garlic Longganisa and Palabok Espesyal. Yet it also feels so right to dig slowly into a plate of contemporary innovations such as Lumpiang Embutido and Lechon Belly Batchoy.

But the meriendas (mid-afternoon snack) beckon even more, as the cafe also offers its year-round offerings of Puto Bumbong and Bibingka.

The newly opened cafe envisions a space where the scents and flavors of the food stir memories of heartfelt conversations at home during merienda. Imagine the aroma of melted butter on Puto Bumbong and the familiar natural sweetness of coconut on Bibingka or the enticing whiffs of Café con Leche or Tablea Tsokolate made from freshly ground cacao on the batirol.

Pan de Manila aspires to create an environment where local patrons can savor classic Filipino meals and treats, elegantly served in a warm and cozy Pinoy setting.

Why put the spotlight on merienda? The key to any Filipinos' heart (and stomach) lies in these afternoons reserved for sumptuous snacks that remind of childhood, spending long hours in the kitchen, helping prepare these delectable treats. At Pan de Manila, merienda has become not just a snack but a ritual that strengthens family bonds — a time for stories and lighthearted conversations with loved ones.

Merienda by Pan de Manila has branches at Rockwell Ortigas, Rockwell Sheridan, Santolan Town Plaza, Four E-com Center Pasay, SM City Batangas and Ayala Center Bloc Cebu.

RELATED: Fruitas expands partnership with Pan de Manila