Recipe: Classic French bean and sausage stew

MANILA, Philippines — Now that the holidays are over, you will surely miss all those festive dishes that used to adorn your dining table.

But if you are looking for a new recipe idea that will provide the same luxurious taste and vibe but is at the same time healthy, you might like Cassoulet Toulousain, a classic French bean and sausage stew that originates from the Toulouse region of France.

It was one of the dishes prepared by Chef Robbie Ripalda of The Domaine in Silang, Cavite, when the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center put together a special Le Réveillon: A French White Christmas dinner event for the media several years ago. It is a winner!

Cassoulet Toulousain

INGREDIENTS:

100 ml. Ibero Olive Oil

750 grams Purefoods Deli Bockwurst

750 grams Purefoods Deli Schublig

600 grams Purefoods Classic Honey Cured Bacon, cubed

8 pcs. red onions, minced

3 pcs. carrots, diced

3 kgs. tomatoes, blanched, peeled, deseeded and minced

1/2 kg. garlic

1500 ml. chicken stock

2 kgs. white beans, soaked in water overnight

1 pc. bay leaf

Peppercorns to taste

Thyme to taste

200 grams breadcrumbs

PROCEDURE:

1. In a wide pot, heat oil and pan-roast sausages and bacon until caramelized.

2. Remove from pan and add onion, carrots, tomatoes and garlic.

3. Pour in the chicken stock. Add white beans, bay leaf, peppercorns, thyme, caramelized sausages and bacon. Simmer until beans are cooked and the flavors come together. Adjust seasoning if needed.

4. Transfer to a baking dish and sprinkle the top with breadcrumbs. Bake for 15 minutes or until breadcrumbs are brown.

