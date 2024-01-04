5 reasons to try plant milk

MANILA, Philippines — Cow’s milk is the most common type of milk available in the market, but with a huge percentage of Filipinos being lactose intolerant, people are always looking for other types of milk, including plant-based milk.

It is a good thing that alternative types of milk are now readily available in the market, including plant milk, such as soya milk.

Plant milk is fast becoming very popular among both the lactose intolerant and regular milk drinkers. This is true not just in the Philippines but worldwide. Filipinos, in particular, have started making such non-lactose alternatives part of their health and fitness regime. This year, plant-based products placed fourth in global food trends, as more people purchased them for their own consumption as well as those of their loved ones and families.

So, if you are considering shifting to plant-based milk your regular consumption, here are five compelling reasons why you should indeed opt for plant milk.

1. Plant milk is nutritious, thanks to the natural goodness that comes from plants.

In addition to its intrinsic nutritional benefits, plant milk can be enriched with calcium and Vitamin D, the key essential micronutrients present in milk. Other nutritional benefits of plants used in beverages include:

For some products, such as Vitasoy Plus (Milky Flavor, Oat Flavor, Original Flavor, Milky Vanilla Flavor, Milky Oat Flavor and Milky Almond Flavor), fortified plant milk can even provide as much as 36% more calcium than regular milk.

2. Plant milk can serve different dietary needs.

Other than being rich in calcium, fortified plant milk is naturally free of lactose and cholesterol and tend to contain less calories and saturated fat than regular milk. Hence, they are suitable for people with different dietary needs, including health-conscious individuals; those who follow a plant-based, flexitarian or vegan diet; and the lactose intolerant.

3. Plant milk is environment-friendly.

According to The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2020, more than 75% of diet-related greenhouse gas emissions come from animal-sourced foods consumed worldwide. Dairy, or more popularly known as cow’s milk, is the second contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, with 25% share, according to reports from international health organizations. By shifting to a plant-based diet, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced significantly.

The production of plant milk has been found to have lower environmental impact as it uses less water and land, and emits less carbon compared to the production of dairy milk.

4. National dietary guidelines recommend plant milk as part of a diverse diet.

Plant milk can be a delicious choice for consumers who want to have a diverse diet that consists of cereals, legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains, and soybeans. A diverse diet is recommended by many national dietary guidelines, such as:

5. Plant milk can taste 'milky' and 'creamy.'

Taste is usually one of the qualities people consider when purchasing plant-based products. With new technologies, the taste and texture of plant milk can now be made milkier and creamier. For instance, Vitasoy has developed creamy soy milk drinks to meet the needs of those wanting the benefits of plant milk but are also looking for that milky taste and creamy mouthfeel that are closer to dairy. Plant-based milk options are also expanding in coffee chains, thanks to the innovations of Barista edition plant milks. They’re easy to foam, have a creamy mouthfeel, with more neutral flavors that can nicely complement coffee.

Shifting to plant-based milk is not only going to be good for you, but for Planet Earth, as well!