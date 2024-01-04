Recipe: Chef Jackie Ang Po's Swedish Meatballs
MANILA, Philippines — What is so Swedish about Swedish meatballs, you may ask?
Well, meatballs are essentially Swedish, especially if you make them with a combination of ground pork and beef, egg, cream and onion, and you serve them with creamy mashed potatoes and thick gravy.
In a cooking demonstration that she conducted for Arla, Chef Jackie Ang Po made Swedish Meatballs. The recipe is, as always with Chef Jackie, for sharing. So, here it goes:
Swedish Meatballs in Rosemary Mushroom Gravy
INGREDIENTS:
For the meatballs:
500 grams ground beef
1/2 cup old bread, cubed
6 cloves garlic, minced
1 pc. onion, chopped
1 tsp. pepper and salt, or to taste
1 egg
For the gravy:
60 grams butter
50 grams onion, minced
60 grams flour
2 cups beef stock
120 grams mushrooms
1 cup Arla Fresh Milk
2 Tbsps. Knorr Liquid Seasoning
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
25 grams mustard
2 tsps. sugar
1 stalk rosemary leaves
PROCEDURE:
1. Combine all ingredients for the meatballs, and mix well. Form into 20-gram meatballs. Pan-fry or deep-fry in hot oil. Option to put mozzarella cheese in each meatball.
2. Sauté onion in butter. Add flour and mix until smooth to make a roux or thickener. Gradually pour in beef stock to make a smooth sauce. Add mushrooms, then milk, liquid seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, sugar, and rosemary leaves.
3. Serve meatballs with gravy.