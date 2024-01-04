fresh no ads
Recipe: Chef Jackie Ang Po's Swedish Meatballs

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
January 4, 2024 | 8:44am
Swedish Meatballs in Rosemary Mushroom Gravy

MANILA, Philippines — What is so Swedish about Swedish meatballs, you may ask?

Well, meatballs are essentially Swedish, especially if you make them with a combination of ground pork and beef, egg, cream and onion, and you serve them with creamy mashed potatoes and thick gravy.

In a cooking demonstration that she conducted for Arla, Chef Jackie Ang Po made Swedish Meatballs. The recipe is, as always with Chef Jackie, for sharing. So, here it goes:

INGREDIENTS:

 For the meatballs:

500 grams ground beef

1/2 cup old bread, cubed

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. onion, chopped

1 tsp. pepper and salt, or to taste

1 egg

For the gravy:

60 grams butter

50 grams onion, minced

60 grams flour

2 cups beef stock

120 grams mushrooms

1 cup Arla Fresh Milk

2 Tbsps. Knorr Liquid Seasoning

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

25 grams mustard

2 tsps. sugar

1 stalk rosemary leaves

 

PROCEDURE:

1.  Combine all ingredients for the meatballs, and mix well. Form into 20-gram meatballs. Pan-fry or deep-fry in hot oil. Option to put mozzarella cheese in each meatball.

2.  Sauté onion in butter. Add flour and mix until smooth to make a roux or thickener. Gradually pour in beef stock to make a smooth sauce. Add mushrooms, then milk, liquid seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, sugar, and rosemary leaves.

3.  Serve meatballs with gravy.

