Recipe: Shortcut to making classic Clam Chowder

MANILA, Philippines — Clam Chowder is a hearty cream soup that’s loaded with not just clam meat but also diced carrots and potatoes, so it’s a delightfully satisfying meal by itself. It’s so thick and rich that it’s often served in bread bowls in most fine dining restaurants. It’s a bit challenging to make at home, though, especially if you’re constantly in a hurry. Here, Chef Sharwin Tee shares his ‘shortcut’ in preparing Clam Chowder. It was one of the dishes he demonstrated when he conducted a cooking class under the Culinary Elite Series program of The Maya Kitchen. He calls it ‘Cuick’ Clam Chowder.

‘Cuick’ Clam Chowder

Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 kg. clams

2 Tbsps. olive oil

1 cup white wine

2 Tbsps. olive oil

4 strips bacon, chopped

1/4 cup Maya All Purpose Flour

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 pc. bay leaf

4 cups fish stock

1 cup cubed carrots

1 cup cubed potatoes

1 cup cubed red bell pepper

salt and pepper to taste

sour cream to taste

chopped parsley

Procedure:

1. In a pot, sauté garlic and clams in 2 Tbsps. olive oil for 1 minute. Pour in white wine and let clams steam until they open. Disregard any clams that do not open.

2. Remove meat from clams and save the liquid as well.

3. In a new pot, sauté bacon in 2 Tbsps. olive oil until fragrant but not crispy. Add in flour and herbs, and cook until a paste is formed.

4. Pour in cooking liquid from clams.

5. Add fish stock and stir well to break up any lumps. Simmer for 30 minutes.

6. Add in cubed carrots, potatoes and bell pepper. Simmer until cooked.

7. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

8. Add a little sour cream once you’ve turned off the fire.

9. Spoon equal amounts of clam meat into four soup bowls. Ladle soup with clam meat and sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Serves 4.