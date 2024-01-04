How to make your own Blueberry Tortilla

MANILA, Philippines —You always buy tortilla from the supermarket. You love it so much because it is very versatile. You can make wraps with it with lettuce, slices of leftover chicken or fish fillet, tomatoes and your favorite salad dressing. You can also spread tomato sauce over it and top it with grated cheese and some ham slices or delis to make a nice pizza. Or simply tear and dip it in a savory sauce and eat it like bread. Or maybe make your own quesadillas with it.

But you can make tortilla at home, and if you do, you can add your favorite ingredients into it to make a unique flavor. How about blueberry tortilla? Here’s a recipe from Chef Alvin Ong using blueberries from the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council:

Blueberry Tortilla

Ingredients:

For the blueberry juice:

250 grams frozen blueberries

50 grams water

For the dough:

360 grams all-purpose flour

5 grams salt

9 grams baking powder

170 grams shortening

180 grams blueberry juice

Procedure:

1. Prepare the blueberry juice by combining frozen blueberries and water in a blender. Puree and strain. Set aside.

2. For the dough, combine all ingredients and knead until smooth and well combined. Rest for 30 minutes.

Makes 6 pieces.

3. Divide the dough into 6 pieces and rest for 15 minutes.

4. Flatten each dough ball with a rolling pin until 1.5mm in thickness and 10 inches in diameter.

5. Cook each tortilla in a preheated cast iron skillet. Use immediately.