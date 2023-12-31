5 Taiwanese pork dishes to try at Spiral

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwan is one of the favorite destinations for Filipinos to visit. It is popular due to its proximity as well as its dramas, which were popular some decades ago.

These days, when one thinks of Taiwan, the "Meteor Garden" fever comes to mind. But the nation just above the Philippines has a lot to offer in terms of its culinary delights, and it is introducing its Taiwan pork through a collaboration with one of the finest buffets in the metro, Spiral.

These dishes are relatable, said Sofitel's director of culinary operations Chef Bettina Arguelles.

"These items are very accessible or relatable to the locals, like of course, the fried items, parang asado," said the seasoned chef to the media in late November.

Tucked together with other Chinese offerings in its Asian section, the five dishes bear names that are familiar to many Filipinos.

Taiwanese pork is made into a breaded favorite with the Taiwanese-style Deep-fried Pork Chop.

The Barbecue Pork with Osmanthus and Honey Sauce gives that equal balance of savory and sweet in one meal.

Another complete meal offering to try is the Braised Minced Pork with Rice, which is a dish that has thin slices of pork stewed in a rich, well-seasoned sauce.

The Meatball Noodle Soup is another "relatable" and familiar dish that features a piping hot bowl of egg noodles with clear broth and is topped with meatballs, bokchoy and spring onions. It's a perfect starter for one's culinary journey at the popular buffet.

The Pan-fried Pork Sausage is a refreshing take on the sausage that most often is either strong on the salty or sweet side. This Taiwanese fare, on the other hand, is a perfect appetizer, as it marries sweet and savory well. It's neither too sweet nor too salty, which spoils the palate for other meals.

These dishes will be available at Sofitel's well-known buffet, Spiral, until early 2024.

"It's good to be able to explore other Asian products to introduce to the market especially here in Spiral we have a wide selection, but we never really carried any Taiwanese item. So this will be good to supplement the Asian section because we have Chinese but it's under a generic umbrella... It's good for us to diversify our offerings at Spiral," said Arguelles.

Quality pork

Under the sponsorship of the Taiwan Ministry of Agriculture and led by the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI) of Taiwan, the introduction of Taiwanese pork products is under the Taiwan Pork Initiative. It aims to bring high-quality Taiwan pork products, from premium cuts to specialty products, to Filipino consumers and businesses, and to establish a strong presence in the Philippines.

CDRI's suppliers include Black Bridge Foods, founded in 1957, which is well-known for the solid taste and juicy aroma of its processed meat products; Cha I Shan, a well-known pork processing company, integrating modern equipment and technology to produce top of the line fresh pork; Chia Nan Food, provides an end-to-end service and the creation of the final best products; Du Hsiao Yueh, best known for their traditional dan tzai noodles, one of the traditional Taiwanese signature cuisines; Food Lee, a multi-awarded food company, known for its remarkable contributions to traditional Taiwanese food; Hairei, founded in 1948, a leading company in providing high-quality meatball products; Jin Tian Foods, known for their bestselling Taiwanese meatballs; Odiva, an established brand that produces top-quality Taiwanese black pig pork, and; Way Fong, recognized as one of the leading brands in the pork jerky and pork floss market.

Among the campaign's initiatives is seeking partnerships with local distributors, retailers and other key stakeholders.

