Chooks experience soars to 1.4 billion reach

MANILA, Philippines – Chooks-to-Go Incorporated proudly announces that its Chooks! Experience campaign has reached an astounding 1.4 billion people across leading social media platforms for the calendar year 2023.

The brand's videos garnered 6.9 billion seconds of viewing time and over 355 million views, reflecting the enthusiastic response of its vibrant online community.

Ranked #63 in the Top 105 of the 2022 world’s most popular fast-food franchises, President Ronald Mascariñas expressed gratitude to loyal customers who played a pivotal role in the brand's success. Some even became ambassadors of the company as they took part in the video promotions of its latest Christmas promo showcasing their creativity, passion, and love for the Filipino chicken brand.

Acknowledging their support during challenges, he emphasized their role as heroes, overcoming the pandemic, calamities, and economic crises.

The Chooks! Experience also highlighted the brand's commitment to the theme "#PusoParaSaPinas" or heart for the country. This is the driving force behind every activity that is meant to bridge the gaps in the lives of the neediest sectors of society such as the angels of the Sisters Of Mary schools, the indigenous peoples’ communities, and rebel returnees yearning for a sustainable livelihood and a more peaceful life.

In an innovative move, Chooks-to-Go, Inc. collaborated with renowned food vloggers in the country to amplify the Chooks! Experience.

For this year alone, these partnerships have yielded 52 million views and nearly 3.2 million reactions.

The brand listens and responds to what the Filipino household needs. Recognized as the Philippines’ favorite oven-roasted chicken in the 2023 Grab Fan Faves, Chooks-to-Go remains dedicated to delivering a unique customer experience.

As the Chooks! Experience continues to soar, the company looks forward to the continued support of its dedicated customers and the broader community.

When it’s time to eat, It's CHOOKS! TIME!