The Figaro Coffee Group, The Kitchen City open first collab store at World Trade Center

(From left) FCG brand and partnership director Ace Azarraga, Kitchen City president Ricardo Abelardo Jr., Kitchen City owner and chairman of the board Alfredo Yao, ICCP Group of Companies chairman emeritus Guillermo Luchangco and Manila Exposition Complex Inc. chairman and CEO Pamela Pascual.

MANILA, Philippines — The Figaro Coffee Group Inc. (FCG) and The Kitchen City had its grand opening of the Lobby Café in World Trade Center, Pasay City recently.

Gracing the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Guillermo Luchangco, chairman emeritus of ICCP Group of Companies; Pamela Pascual, chairman and CEO of Manila Exposition Complex Inc.; Alfredo Yao, owner and chairman of the board of The Kitchen City; Ricardo Abelardo Jr., president; and Ace Azarraga, brand and partnership director of FCG.

The World Trade Center Metro Manila (WTCMM) is the venue of major exhibitions and trade shows participated by foreign delegations and buyers from different parts of the world.

It offers a fully equipped facility in a strategic location that offers excellent visitor mileage and accessibility to international airports, seaports, entertainment and cultural facilities, five-star hotel accommodations as well as in Makati, the main central business district in the Philippines.

Azarraga stated, “The Figaro Coffee Group and Kitchen City have been partners since before the pandemic. Kitchen City selected FCG as its coffee provider due to the latter’s commitment to delivering quality and affordable products. With more than 13 outlets distributed across Kitchen City concessionaires, schools, offices and manufacturing companies, FCG has successfully established a strong presence in various sectors.”

Abelardo said, “The opening of Lobby Café is a celebration of long-term planning of a vision, consistently offering good service and option for world trade clients. World Trade Center is one of the leading event venues; they don’t stop what they are doing right now and constantly searching for what is next.”

“As you can see in the Philippines, Kitchen City and FCG are very strong partners. I’m glad that Figaro Coffee is a well-known brand owned by a Filipino,” he added.

FCG continues to expand not only opening stores but also partnering with other big companies like Kitchen City. From a humble beginning to becoming a global success, Figaro Coffee remains committed to providing exceptional coffee experiences and supporting local communities.