4 ways you can embrace the warmth of Christmas at Anya Resort Tagaytay

There’s one destination just a few hours-drive from Metro Manila that allows you to embrace a more laidback side of the holiday season. One that is warm and serene making it the perfect holiday retreat for you and your loved ones.

MANILA, Philippines — With all the hustle and bustle brought about by the merriest and busiest time of the year, you deserve to take a breather outside of the city and escape the Christmas rush.

There’s one destination just a few hours-drive from Metro Manila that allows you to embrace a more laidback side of the holiday season. One that is warm and serene making it the perfect holiday retreat for you and your loved ones.

Tucked in lush greenery with the cool breeze of Tagaytay highlands is Anya Resort. Here, you can experience the season’s magical moments anew as you rest in well-appointed, spacious suites, savor gourmet dishes, retreat in a nature sanctuary, and spend uninterrupted time with those who matter.

Here are four reasons why you should book a staycation in Anya Resort Tagaytay this holiday season:

1. Experience a luxurious holiday getaway

At Anya Resort Tagaytay, you get to stay in suites that evoke elegance, calm and relaxation.

The suites offers modern comforts befitting a luxurious accommodation such as velvety soft pillows and premium beddings, 40-inch LED TV, a private bath with tub and rain shower, and an en-suite patio, among others.

This season, Anya suites are curated into different holiday offerings that will suit your needs and availability:

If going on a holiday getaway before Christmas celebrations, choose the Pre-Christmas Retreat priced at P11,088 a night, with a stay period until December 20 only.



priced at P11,088 a night, with a stay period until December 20 only. For more date flexibility, the Season’s Bliss Getaway offers a stay period until December 30 with rates starting at P16,088 a night.



offers a stay period until December 30 with rates starting at P16,088 a night. Or you can choose a Christmas Eve staycation with the 'Tis the Suite Season package, inclusive of Noche Buena dinner buffet for two.

All these holiday suite packages come with breakfast for two, a complimentary mini-bar, the Anya signature welcome drink, one-time 30-minute massage for two at Niyama Wellness Center, and use of heated pool, library and fitness studio.

2. Delight in sumptuous holiday feasts

Without a doubt, an important part of Christmas celebrations in the Philippines is food. At Anya Resort Tagaytay, the culinary team at Samira by Chef Chele Gonzalez prepares the most sumptuous holiday feasts meant for sharing and merrymaking.

You and your family can enjoy Festive Yuletide Celebrations on the following dates:

December 24 for a Christmas Eve buffet dinner



December 25 for a Christmas Day brunch



December 31 for a New Year’s Eve gala



January 1 for a New Year's Day brunch

Rates start at P2,000 per person, so you and your loved ones can enjoy an unforgettable and hearty treat.

3. Spend a peaceful and mindful holidays

Being in nature, surrounded by trees and embraced by the perennial cool climate of Tagaytay—this will surely make your Anya Resort stay a peaceful retreat. Inspired by its natural setting, the hotel allows you to have a peaceful and mindful stay.

Enjoy the glistening sights with the Christmas tree at the center, glowing and decked with sustainable decors.

This is reflected in the hotel’s overall design that features a blend of indigenous and modern materials. Thoughtful and sustainable practices can also be observed such as the organic and refillable toiletries in the suites.

4. Share the holiday’s warm spirit

Lastly, you can share the holiday’s warmth and generous spirit with the perfect Christmas gifts from Anya Resort Tagaytay.

Gift certificate for suite accommodations, Samira by Chele Gonzalez dining credits voucher, and Niyama Wellness Center’s gift of wellness are available.

Embrace the season, #ExperienceAnya

Anya Resort Tagaytay invites you embrace the season with an extra dash of holiday charm and warmth. The resort is dedicated to capturing the very essence of this special time of the year—the chance to slow down, connect with loved ones, and savor unforgettable moments.

"The holiday season is the time for celebration, coming together with loved ones, and experiencing all the good things in life. And that's exactly what we want you to have here at Anya Resort Tagaytay. We gleefully invite everyone to experience a Christmas that resonates with the heart and soul of local traditions, where every moment is best shared with people we love," General Manager Mikel Arriet says.

For holiday offering inquiries and reservations, call 0917-704-6159 or email [email protected]. Shop via https://shop.anyaresorts.com.

For more information, visit www.anyaresorts.com or follow www.facebook.com/anyaresorttagaytay and www.instagram.com/anyaresorttagaytay.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Anya Resort Tagaytay. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.