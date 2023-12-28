Recipe: Chef Jackie Ang Po's festive Dutch pancakes

MANILA, Philippines — What we know pancakes to be are flat but fluffy batter pancakes made basically of flour (or wheat flour) and eggs.

These are Dutch pancakes that go by the name Poffertjes. They originate from The Netherlands and are a classic Dutch treat that resemble fluffy pancakes. They rise to a greater height than regular pancakes because there’s wheat in them.

In a recent cooking demonstration that she conducted for Arla, Chef Jackie Ang Po made Poffertjes or Dutch pancakes. Here, she shares the recipe so we can all make some and enjoy, too, at home.

Poffertjes Dutch Pancakes

Ingredients:

For the pancakes:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cake flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 1/4 cups Arla Fresh Milk

1 egg

Salt to taste

For the toppings:

Arla Butter

Powdered sugar

DLA Fruits or chocolate syrup

Procedure:

1. First, prepare the pancakes. Sift all-purpose flour, cake flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar into a bowl. Make a well in the center and add egg and half the milk. Beat or whisk until smooth, and stir in remaining half of the milk.

2. Heat greased pan. Use small, round pancake molds. Pour a small amount of batter into each mold. Brown the bottom, then flip and cook the other side until brown.

3. Arrange Dutch pancakes on plat. Dust top with sifted powdered sugar. Serve with Arla Butter, chocolate syrup, jam, or fruit filling.