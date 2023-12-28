Recipe: Butter cookies of your childhood

MANILA, Philippines — Remember the butter cookies of your childhood?

They are piped-out cookies that come in a certain number of shapes, stacked together in paper cups in beautiful round cans that you recycle when the cookies are gone. Now, you can make your own and enjoy them fresh out of the oven, too, with this Corn Butter Cookies recipe by Chef Jackie Ang Po from the baking demo which she conducted for Peotraco at the World Food Expo 2023 (WOFEX 2023) recently:

Corn Butter Cookies

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

140 grams butter

40 grams Peotraco Powdered Sugar

50 grams Peotraco Caster Sugar (or 30 grams Sugarlyte)

2 egg yolks

50 grams corn, ground

1 gram salt

200 grams all-purpose flour

1 gram baking powder

For the topping:

50 grams corn

10 grams Peotraco Caster Sugar (or 5 grams Sugarlyte)

1 gram salt

8 grams butter, melted

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 325?F.

2. Prepare the cookies. Cream butter, powdered sugar, caster sugar, and egg yolks until light.

3. Mix in the ground corn and fold in the dry ingredients.

4. Pipe into rings.

5. Mix together ingredients for the topping, and top on butter cookie rings.

6. Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Makes 22 pieces.