Hong Kong's vibrant culinary scene, in the eyes of 2016 best female chef Margarita Fores

MANILA, Philippines — Food lovers who travel the world to discover and experience good food have always looked at Hong Kong as a major culinary destination to look forward to.

The Asian food hub boasts of a mesmerizing combination of Eastern and Western flavors, each authentic and exquisite, that beckon to travelers from every corner of the globe. Now, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is taking the city’s exciting culinary promise to even greater heights, making sure that food enthusiasts who venture into the city for a gastronomic adventure get what they want and leave in awe, with the belief that “Tasting is believing.”

In pursuit of this mission, the HKTB recently invited 2016 Best Female Chef Margarita ‘Gaita’ Fores along with a handpicked group of top chefs from across the globe to indulge in Hong Kong’s culinary wonders. They were taken to the venerated kitchens of renowned culinary institutions, where they witnessed first-hand the meticulous craftsmanship and precision that go into creating every exquisite dish. From observing the delicate art of dim sum making to tasting the complex flavors of high-level Chinese cuisine, the chefs were inspired and awestruck by the culinary expertise displayed by their Hong Kong counterparts.

Chef Adam Wong himself assisting Chef Gaita.

For Chef Gaita, who has journeyed around the world in search of diverse flavors, Hong Kong still stood out as among the best, as she unlocked the secret behind the city’s unparalleled international reputation as a food paradise. With a smile that speaks volumes, Chef Gaita admits that the restaurants they visited are her personal favorites, which is a true testament to the city's irresistible charm.

“Those dishes and, actually, those restaurants have been my favorites in Hong Kong, but finding out the real secrets of how the dishes are done has been like a real ‘Eureka!’ for me,” said Chef Gaita, who has had a long-standing love affair with Hong Kong.

Chef Gaita savoring a gastronomic moment.

Not many people know it, but before she reached her celebrity status as a chef, Chef Gaita held a degree in accounting and worked in an investment firm right in the heart of Hong Kong. Little did she realize back then that this dynamic city would kindle her love for cooking, propelling her to go on a remarkable journey to become one of the world’s culinary sensations. Now, as she explores the culinary treasures of Hong Kong, her journey comes full circle, as she pays homage to the city that sparked her culinary adventure.

“The range of the restaurants in Hong Kong [is wide and diverse]. Whether it’s high-level Chinese food or just street food, you can get everything in Hong Kong. If I didn’t want to have to go to Europe, just coming to the city, I would get the same dining experience, whether it’s great Italian food or great French food, or even Scandinavian food. I’m really happy that it’s only an hour and a half away from where I live,” said Chef Gaita.

Chefs' group visiting a food stall in Hong Kong.

HKTB’s goal of spreading Hong Kong cuisine to the world has taken off, with the motto “Tasting is Believing” ringing true as Chef Gaita and other top chefs of the world has experienced in their recent trip.