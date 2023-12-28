Recipe: Chef Edward David Mateo's Iloilo Piaya

MANILA, Philippines — Western Visayas, specifically Iloilo and Bacolod, has this flat, thin and crispy delicacy called Piaya.

It’s filled with muscovado sugar that gives it a light, raw sweetness. There is also an ube flavor as well as a pandan one. Only the filling changes; the light, crisp piaya remains. It is now readily available in supermarkets and local delis, but you can make it at home, as well. This recipe by Chef Edward David Mateo shows how.

Piaya

INGREDIENTS:

For the dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. rock salt

1 Tbsp. white sugar

1/2 cup shortening or butter

3/4 cup water

For the filling:

1 1/4 cups muscovado sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 Tbsps. vegetable oil

4 Tbsps. water

PROCEDURE:

1. First, prepare the dough. In a bowl, combine flour, salt and sugar, and mix well. Combine half of the dry ingredients and half of the oil shortening and water in a large bowl. Add the remaining halves and mix well into a dough.

2. Slice it into 40 equal sizes and set aside.

3. For the filling: Combine all ingredients and mix well. Divide mixture into 20 pcs.

4. Flatten each portion and top with the First Portion Mixture. Roll out and stuff with muscovado filling. Close the edges.

5. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

6. Bake in a preheated oven in medium heat or grill until brownish on the outside.