Recipe: Shrimp cocktails for Christmas gatherings

MANILA, Philippines — Get a head start on your Christmas get-togethers and surprise visitors at home during this holiday season by preparing finger foods and small plate treats such as the Crispy Shrimps Fruit Cocktail Salad, a Home Foodie recipe developed by the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

It’s easy to put together in case somebody comes to the house unannounced. This will also be great as a starter for any meal.

Crispy Shrimps Fruit Cocktail Salad

INGREDIENTS:

1 pack Purefoods Seafood Delights Tail-on Shrimps (200 grams)

1/2 pack Magnolia All-Purpose Cream, chilled (250 ml.)

1/4 up condensed milk, chilled

1 can chilled fruit cocktail, drained for at least 30 minutes (850 grams)

PROCEDURE:

1. Fry the shrimps last minute, according to package directions.

2. In a large bowl, combine cream and condensed milk. Mix well.

3. Add well-drained fruit cocktail and mix until well combined. Gently toss in the shrimps.

4. Serve immediately.

*Makes 5 servings. Yields 4 cups fruit cocktail/ 3/4 cup per serving

RELATED: Recipes: Nutella Christmas pastries for sharing, gifting