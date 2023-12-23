Recipe: Edible, juicy Christmas wreath

MANILA, Philippines — You’ve been making your own Christmas wreaths and hanging them on the door to welcome visitors who come a-calling during the holidays. How about making an edible Christmas wreath as well, now that you’re anticipating family and finds to be making unannounced visits throughout the season?

Here’s one from the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center, which the in-house chefs developed as part of their Home Foodie show. It is called Tender Juicy Christmas Wreath, and it is guaranteed to spread joy, happiness and deliciousness before it runs out.

Tender Juicy Christmas Wreath

INGREDIENTS:

1 pack store-bought puff pastry sheet (300 grams)

1/2 kg. Purefoods Tender Juicy Hotdog Cocktail

1 Magnolia Brown Egg, lightly beaten

3 bundles rosemary sprigs

1 pc. large red bell pepper, shaped into a ribbon

For the sauce:

1 cup Magnolia Real Mayonnaise

1 tbsp. paprika

2 tbsps. chopped parsley

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut the dough into 32 squares (about 2" x 2"). Slant a piece of dough to resemble a diamond shape, place hotdog in the center and roll side edges to meet at the center. Repeat with the rest of the ingredients.

3. Place the pastry on a baking tray about 2 inches apart. Brush the dough with a beaten egg. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.

4. For the sauce, combine cream cheese, garlic powder and green onions until well mixed. Set aside.

5. To assemble, place the hotdog pastries at the edge of a round plate and place sauce in the center. Decorate with rosemary sprigs and bell pepper ribbon to resemble a wreath.

*Makes 16 servings. Yields 32 pieces for one large wreath or two small wreaths with 16 pieces each.

