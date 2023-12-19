Make your holiday celebration shine brighter this season with Red Ribbon’s Holiday Cakes

Each of the three beautiful and delicious cakes provides a wonderful and festive centerpiece that fits your holiday spread.

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is fast approaching, which means it’s high time to plan your holiday activities to add more color and flavor to the festive season. It’s the season to give thoughtful gifts and spend quality time over delicious meals with the people you love the most.

Nothing definitely beats the feeling of being able to share love during the holidays, and here are ways to make Christmas shine brighter all the more this year.

Have a theme and plan games to make celebrations more fun

To make holiday gatherings more memorable, why not have a themed party celebration? Come in any attire that starts with the first letter of your name, or wear clothes and accessories in bright festive colors.

You can also dress up as your favorite character from movies and series, or as your favorite musician. Elevate the celebration even more with fun games or have a dance session inspired by the latest social media dance craze.

And in true Filipino fashion, end the night with a karaoke session.

Capture the special and unforgettable moments

The Christmas season offers special moments that are worth remembering for a very long time. Don’t forget to take pictures with friends and loved ones, capturing moments you can keep talking about for years to come.

You can also share pictures of your loved ones, and even the fun decorations and delicious holiday meals you are preparing on social media. Each holiday moment is precious, and capturing every moment ensures you have something to look back on with fondness.

Make your cake the star of the holidays!

No Christmas celebration is complete without adding a star to mark the occasion. For your Noche Buena and Media Noche, you can turn Red Ribbon’s Holiday Cakes into that shining star of your Yuletide meals.

You can go with the classic Black Forest, which is a favorite for all kinds of celebrations because of its delicious blend of creamy icing, rich chocolate and sweet cherries on top.

The New Red Velvet Bliss is also a great fit as a holiday centerpiece, with its elegant design, made more special because of the delicious combination of soft chiffon and icing with cream cheese.

If you want to put a message on your cake, the Holiday Chocolate Dedication cake, with its limited time design, rich chocolate icing and moist chiffon is just the cake for you.

Order your favorite Red Ribbon products by visiting a store near you. The Red Velvet Bliss is available in select stores and you can check the Red Ribbon website to see the list of participating stores. You can also order the Holiday Chocolate Dedication Cake in stores starting December 22.

Check out the delivery website, call the delivery hotline #87777, download the Red Ribbon app (available for Android and iOS), or order via the GrabFood and foodpanda apps.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Red Ribbon. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.