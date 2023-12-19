Filipino family-owned coffee brand expands with Maricel Soriano as endorser

MANILA, Philippines — Maricel Soriano, known as the "Diamond Star" in Philippine entertainment, is back in the limelight, not only with a new Kapamilya teleserye but with a new star endorsement.

She was recently introduced by Bona Vita, a healthy coffee brand, as its newest brand ambassador. “It is a privilege and an honor to have [partnered] with the one and only Diamond Star, Ms. Mariel Soriano. Her elegance, simplicity and classy image makes her stand out in the crowd. Therefore, she is perfect to be the new Bona Vita star,” said the brand's chief executive officer (CEO) Jethro Cerezo.

Jethro formally welcomed the Diamond Star with his parents, brand founders Edgardo and Terrie Cerezo, and his brother, chief operating officer (COO) Edgar Jireh Cerezo.

A family-owned business venture, Bona Vita was born out of the Cerezo family’s love and shared passion for healthy coffee, which they wanted to share with Filipino consumers to help uplift their health. In the process, the business has turned out to be the most fulfilling and rewarding ventures that they have embarked on as a family.

“Imagine working with your loved ones, whom you trust and care for the most. Family businesses can be difficult, but our bond became stronger after being able to resolve family conflicts through prayer and faith in God,” shares Jethro.

The brand was successfully launched in 2016, and their hero mix, 8-in-1 Coffee, a natural food supplement drink not intended to be used as medicine, became their biggest selling variant. It contains mangosteen, guyabano, moringa (malunggay), ganoderma, acai berry, and stevia instead of sugar, among others. Without really intending to, the Cerezos received overwhelming customer testimonials on how the coffee has helped improve their health in various ways, eaning a reputation as a healthy coffee brand.

Maricel Soriano with, from left: Bona Vita founders Edgardo and Terrie Cereza, and their kids, Bona Vita CEO Jethro Cereza and COO Edgar Jireh Cereza

The Cerezos hope to seal this reputation with the new partnership that they have forged with the Diamond Star of Philippine entertainment. Having Maricel Soriano on board, whom they see as being able to maintain a positive image and mirroring the brand's core values, is hopefully going to strengthen the brand’s image and performance in the market even more. Herself an avid consumer of the coffee brand, she emphasized the importance of prioritizing one’s health and making coffee a perfect companion in achieving better health.

“This partnership with Ms. Maricel is undoubtedly our perfect mix,” said Jethro.

In a span of seven years, the brand has been able to expand its coffee line to include 8-in-1 Coffee Mix, BonaSlim 15-in-1 Coffee Mix, 8-in-1 Choco Drink, and Grapeseed Oil Extract. These ready-to-drink products are available online at www.bonavita.ph and via Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.