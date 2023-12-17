LIST: Where to eat at the Big Dome

Grab some burgers, chicken and ice cream while enjoying the shows at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — The thrill of watching an exhilarating game or a concert/show of your favorite singer and/or performers from around the world creates a lasting memory.

Located just a few steps from the Araneta Coliseum's Red Gate Entrance is the Coliseum Plaza, an open-air dining destination that offers a variety of options to satisfy any type of craving in one convenient spot.

Diners can readily select from a wide menu of quick pick-me-ups at Shake Shack, located on the ground level. Its spot makes it very convenient for breaks between shows and games at the Big Dome.

Have your burger preference with a side of fries and a refreshing drink or hand-spun milkshakes at the American burger joint. On the eve of its opening day, media attendees were invited to sample their choice of burger, fries and drink. This writer went for the classic cheeseburger, french fries and caramel smoothie. Diners could choose their preferences from a number of other choices.

Pound, located near the second level entry of the Big Dome via the newly-opened Gateway Mall 2, is the 11th outlet of this well-loved burger joint, which has been having a good run since 2016. From just a burger place, Pound has evolved into a restaurant and gastro pub.

Aside from burgers, it is also a chicken place now — accounting for a hundred kilos of wings cooked daily. At the Gateway Mall 2 branch, the restaurant came up with the Philippine Hot Sauce Club, where hot wings come with the most spicy sauces from Levels 1 to 6. Try them all and opt for one or two that you like best.

The nearby ice cream dessert station llao-llao, that offers white yogurt concoctions, is a sister company. You can bring your dessert to the resto while enjoying your Pound meal.

To skip the long lines, Foodie Global Concepts came up with the Fast Pass Card to skip the long queue that usually gathers at the store's front. Interested diners can inquire at the store on how they can avail of the pass. Those who prefer the black yogurt variety can have their faves at BLK 153, located a few meters away.

Restaurants at the Coliseum Plaza offer both indoor and outdoor seating, should they prefer to dine-in, giving customers more options on how they want to enjoy their dining experience, whether catching a show at the Big Dome or simply lounging around the area.

These food concepts satisfy cravings in a snap, without one missing a piece of the action!

