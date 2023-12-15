Singapore's largest kebab, burrito chain Stuff’d opens first store in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The vibrant flavors of Singapore's beloved casual dining concept, Stuff’d, have arrived in the heart of the Philippines.

Nestled within Eastwood City in Quezon City, Stuff’d proudly unveils its inaugural flagship store, boasting an indoor seating capacity of 40, and soon opening in One Ayala Makati, inviting Filipino food enthusiasts on an exquisite culinary journey.

Crafted with an inventive blend of Mexican and Turkish influences, Stuff’d promises an unparalleled casual dining experience. Each dish is meticulously curated, boasting the finest, freshest ingredients to tantalize taste buds and create a lasting impression.

Introducing two exclusive new creations

At the heart of Stuff’d's menu lies an enticing array of Mexican-Turkish classics, including kebabs, burritos and quesadillas, cherished by loyal patrons.

Elevating the dining experience for their Filipino customers, Stuff’d introduces two exclusive new creations: the wholesome Grain Bowl and the indulgent Cinnamon Chips.

The Grain Bowl harmoniously combines two servings of grains, crisp lettuce, and zesty tomato salsa, complemented by a choice of adobo black beans or buttered corn, paired with succulent grilled chicken or savoury beef chili con carne. Priced at P295 (Chicken or Veggie), and P305 (Beef).

Meanwhile, Cinnamon Chips (P95) caters to the sweet tooth, presenting a delightful fusion of aromatic cinnamon and sugar on every chip, adorned with a drizzle of bittersweet chocolate sauce.

The all-time favorites

If you’re in the mood for a full meal, a kebab might be the one for you. Grilled chicken or beef chili con carne is accompanied by fresh vegetables and delectable sauces wrapped in a warm, soft-pressed tortilla. Priced at P195 (Chicken or Veggie), and P215 (Beef).

For those who need a little heft for the lunch hour, a Stuff’d burrito might just be more to your liking. Available in either chicken or beef chili con carne variations, it’s different from the kebab as it combines tomato salsa and sour cream to create that delectable bite along with fresh iceberg lettuce.

You can customize it to your liking through the sauce options like the crowd-favorite BBQ sauce or the mayo cucumber. Priced at P295.00 (Chicken or Veggie) and P315 (Beef).

A pan-roasted quesadilla, on the other hand, can either be a choice for the in-between hours or simply your must-have for a quick but filling meal. It is also available in either the grilled chicken or beef chili con carne options. Filled with iceberg lettuce, drenched in salsa and sour cream, the spice comes from the Stuff’d habanero sauce. The quesadilla is available for only P245 for Chicken or Veggie while P265 for beef.

On the other hand, Daily Bowl is for those who want to get particular with their grub.

Conquer your cravings by choosing five toppings from the delicious Stuff’d options to accompany either the grilled chicken or beef chili con carne. Sauces like sweet Thai chili or roasted sesame sauce are there to cater to every flavour profile, priced at P335 (Chicken or Veggie) and P355 (beef).

Any of the menu items mentioned also pair well with Nacho Chips that only cost P95. Who can say no to creamy nacho cheese, sour cream, and salsa on top of crispy nacho chips? No one! And that’s why you can also order it on its own for that quick snack.

The inauguration of Stuff’d’s flagship store at Eastwood Mall marks the beginning of an exciting culinary voyage for Filipino food aficionados, promising a fusion of flavors that transcend borders.

The inauguration of Stuff'd's flagship store at Eastwood Mall marks the beginning of an exciting culinary voyage for Filipino food aficionados, promising a fusion of flavors that transcend borders.

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar's editorial guidelines.