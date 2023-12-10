Recipe: Festive stew cooked with beer

MANILA, Philippines — Do you just drink your beer whenever there’s a festive occasion to celebrate? While beer is great as a celebration beverage to share with family and friends — and everyone else for that matter — it is also a good ingredient for cooking.

Take this Fiesta Ham Beer Stew, developed by the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center for its Home Foodie series. It is an exquisite dish to serve during the holidays. Try it to see how the beer adds another flavor dimension into it.

Fiesta Ham Beer Stew

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsps. Magnolia Butter-licious

1 pc. red onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, chopped

1 kg. Purefoods Fiesta Ham, cubed

300 grams marble potatoes, halved

1 bottle San Miguel Pale Pilsen

1 cup beef stock

1/4 tsp. iodized fine salt

2 pcs. bay or laurel leaves

5 pcs. black peppercorns

1 pc. carrot, cubed

1 pc. green bell pepper, chopped

1 pc. red bell pepper, chopped

PROCEDURE:

1. In a pot over medium heat, melt margarine and sauté onion, garlic and ham until lightly browned.

2. Add marble potatoes, beer, beef stock, salt, bay leaves and peppercorns. Cover and simmer for 8 minutes.

3. Add carrots and simmer for 10 minutes or until tender. Add bell peppers and simmer for 1 minute.

*Makes 8 servings (at 1 cup per serving).