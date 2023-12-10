Recipe: Butter Board for the holidays
MANILA, Philippines — Getting ready for the holidays? Are you already planning on what to serve when unexpected visitors suddenly come to the house?
Here’s a suggestion from San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center: a Butter Board.
From the Home Foodie series of San Miguel, it is a trend in hosting holiday dinners, much like a Charcuterie Board but less expensive. The idea is almost the same. It serves as an appetizer, which you serve with slices of bread so your guests can scoop it up and enjoy.
Butter Board
INGREDIENTS:
2 bars Magnolia Gold Butter Salted
For topping 1:
1 tbsp. pumpkin seeds
1 tbsp. raisins
1/2 tbsp. dried rosemary
1 tbsp. honey
For topping 2:
1/2 tbsp. dried basil
1 tbsp. toasted garlic bits
1/2 tbsp. chili pepper flakes
1 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
For topping 3:
1 tbsp. chopped walnuts
1 tbsp. almond flakes
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 stalk dill sprigs
For topping 4:
4 pcs. cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 tbsp. Italian herbs
1/8 tsp. pepper
1 stalk parsley
1 pc. onion, thinly sliced
PROCEDURE:
1. Bring butter to room temperature, then use a butter knife or offset spatula to spread onto a serving board or platter.
2. Divide it into four portions, then start to add the toppings artfully. Best served with a small slice of bread.
*Makes 15 servings (at 2 tbsps. per serving).
RELATED: Say cheese, please