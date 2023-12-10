Recipe: Butter Board for the holidays

MANILA, Philippines — Getting ready for the holidays? Are you already planning on what to serve when unexpected visitors suddenly come to the house?

Here’s a suggestion from San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center: a Butter Board.

From the Home Foodie series of San Miguel, it is a trend in hosting holiday dinners, much like a Charcuterie Board but less expensive. The idea is almost the same. It serves as an appetizer, which you serve with slices of bread so your guests can scoop it up and enjoy.

Butter Board

INGREDIENTS:

2 bars Magnolia Gold Butter Salted

For topping 1:

1 tbsp. pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp. raisins

1/2 tbsp. dried rosemary

1 tbsp. honey

For topping 2:

1/2 tbsp. dried basil

1 tbsp. toasted garlic bits

1/2 tbsp. chili pepper flakes

1 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

For topping 3:

1 tbsp. chopped walnuts

1 tbsp. almond flakes

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 stalk dill sprigs

For topping 4:

4 pcs. cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 tbsp. Italian herbs

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 stalk parsley

1 pc. onion, thinly sliced

PROCEDURE:

1. Bring butter to room temperature, then use a butter knife or offset spatula to spread onto a serving board or platter.

2. Divide it into four portions, then start to add the toppings artfully. Best served with a small slice of bread.

*Makes 15 servings (at 2 tbsps. per serving).

