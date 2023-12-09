Recipe: Quezon's special dish 'Pinais'

Pinais is wrapped in banana leaves and then cooked.

MANILA, Philippines — A local dish of Sampaloc, Quezon, Pinais is prepared by combining grated coconut and fresh shrimps caught from the Maapon River.

It is cooked in coconut water, which is flavorful in itself, but what really gives the dish its distinct taste is Camamba leaves. Camamba grows in coconut plantations. Excellent with freshly cooked rice, Pinais is usually served by Sampaloc residents to special guests.

Rafael R. Zulueta Pinais when opened

Pinais

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 kg. fresh shrimps

2 heads garlic, minced

2 pcs. buko (coconut), juice separated and meat grated

Salt and sugar to taste

8-10 pcs. Camamba leaves

10 pcs. banana leaves measuring 10x12 inches

Fine buri fiber for tying

PROCEDURE:

1. Put the grated coconut meat in a bowl. Season with garlic, salt and sugar. Mix until the mixture softens. Set aside for half an hour.

2. Lay out a piece of banana leaf and top with a Camamba leaf.

3. Divide the mixture into 10 portions and scoop one portion onto the layered Camamba and banana leaves. Top with a few pieces of fresh shrimps. Wrap and fold both ends in. Tie with linas or fine buri fiber to seal.

4. Cook in buko juice for 30 minutes.

5. Serve warm with freshly cooked rice.

*Makes 10 servings.

RELATED: Best of ZamBaSulTa: Southern Mindanao cuisine takes spot at all-Filipino food hall