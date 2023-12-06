Recipe: Make your own Ube French Toast

MANILA, Philippines — Last November 28 was the National French Toast Day.

You can celebrate such a delicious breakfast treat by cooking up some French Toast and enjoy them today — and any day for that matter. You can use any type of bread to make French toast. Just slice it, dip it in a mixture of basically milk and beaten eggs, fry it on both sides, and you’re good to go.

My version here uses flavored Ube bread and French baguette.

French Toast

INGREDIENTS:

1 pc. French baguette

2 eggs

1 pinch salt

1/2 cup milk

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 pinch ground nutmeg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Melted butter

PROCEDURE:

1. Cut thick slices of French baguette diagonally. Set aside.

2. Beat the eggs in a bowl. Add salt, milk, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg and vanilla extract. Pour into a plate with high sides.

3. Melt a little butter on a sauté pan or griddle. Dip a slice of bread in the egg-and-milk mixture on both sides, then place on buttered pan and cook until golden. Flip bread over and cook the other side. Repeat process until all slices of bread are cooked.

4. Serve with butter, sausages, pancake syrup, or fruits and nuts.

