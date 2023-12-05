Recipe: Ginataang Papaya with a golden crisp

MANILA, Philippines — Papaya is just like langka (jackfruit). Both are cooked into a savory dish when raw and eaten as fruit when ripe.

Cooking thinly sliced papaya in coconut milk is one of the best — and easy — ways to prepare it, as we do in the house. Any dried fish added in should make it more savory, but the added crunch of crispy boneless dilis gives it that special finishing kick.

Ginataang Papaya with Crispy Boneless Dilis

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup boneless dilis

1 pc. medium-sized raw papaya

2 tbsps. vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. small onion, minced or sliced thinly

2 slices ginger, julienned

3 slices carrots, julienned

1 1/2 cups coconut cream (kakang-gata o first squeeze)

Salt and pepper to taste

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat oil in saucepan. When the oil is hot, drop the boneless dilis and cook just until fish turns golden. Remove and drain off excess oil on paper towel.

2. Wash, peel and deseed the papaya. Cut into thin slices.

3. Heat oil in pan. Sauté garlic and onion, then add ginger. Cook until ginger releases its aroma and flavor. Add the papaya and carrots.

4. Pour in coconut cream. Cover and simmer until papaya is cooked.

5. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

6. Fold in some of the crispy boneless dilis just before serving and serve the remaining crispy dilis on the side or on top of the Ginataang Papaya.

