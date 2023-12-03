Recipe: Fun, whimsical Whole Wheat Cookies

MANILA, Philippines — When you bake in the house, especially if you are baking with your kids or nephews and nieces, the important thing is to have fun and have a good time together.

This is true whether you are baking something as simple as cookies or something as challenging as a cake. So, how do you have fun with cookies?

The Maya Kitchen suggests dressing them up in pastel icing, giving them floral trimmings, studding them with dragees and candy sprinkles, and embossing them with stars.

Sounds like fun?

Whimsical Whole Wheat Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

For the marshmallow fondant:

16 oz. white mini marshmallows

2-5 tbsps. water

32 oz. powdered sugar, sifted

1/2 cup shortening

Food color, as desired

For the cookies:

1 package Maya Whole Wheat Pancake Mix 200g

1 egg

1 tbsp. + 1 tsp. vegetable oil

2 tsps. water

For the buttercream frosting:

1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 tbsp. milk

PROCEDURE:

1. Prepare marshmallow fondant by melt marshmallows and 2 tbsps. of water in microwave oven for 2 minutes. Mix until everything is soft and melted. Put powdered sugar in a bowl. Make a well in the center and pour in marshmallow mixture. Mix everything until the mixture gets lumpy. Sprinkle powdered sugar on a working table and transfer the mixture. Grease hands with shortening and knead marshmallow fondant. Keep mixing until it gets fully kneaded and pliable. Grease hands and table to prevent fondant from sticking while kneading. Let the mixture sit overnight before using. Color as desired.

2. Prepare cookies. Preheat oven to 350°F/177°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. In a bowl, combine all ingredients until a dough is formed. Flatten to a disc and wrap in cling film. Chill for 1 hour. Roll out dough to 1/8-inch thickness and cut out cookies using a round cutter or any shape preferred. Bake for about 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool.

3. Prepare the buttercream frosting. Cream butter using an electric mixer and add vanilla. Then, add sugar one cup at a time at medium speed. Add milk and beat until light and fluffy.

4. To assemble, use the same cutters used to cut the cookies to shape the fondant. Spread a thin layer of buttercream on top of cookies before covering with fondant.

*Yields 13 cookies (approximately 2 inches in diameter).

RELATED: Recipe: Brunch Waffle Cookies