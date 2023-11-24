Sam Milby shares dish he would love to master for fiancee Catriona Gray

"Replacing Chef Chico" stars (from left) Sam Milby, Alessandra de Rossi, Piolo Pascual with showrunners and directors Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone.

MANILA, Philippines — Sam Milby would master one dish that he's not so fond of for his fiancee, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Sam and his "Replacing Chef Chico" co-stars Alessandra de Rossi and Piolo Pascual were asked the one dish they would love to master for their loved ones during their show's press conference yesterday.

"Since it is for someone that I love, 'yung favorite ng fiancee ko, Sinigang. So I would love to learn (it). Even though I'm not a huge, huge fan ng Sinigang, I would learn it para sa kanya," he answered.

He plays the titular Chef Chico in the first Filipino Netflix original series that premiered today.

Alessandra, who plays Chef Ella, has been into cooking. There was a point in her life when she made up a hashtag about her cooking on her Instagram where she also posted the dishes she prepared.

For the actress, she would love to master how to cook Callos. She said it was hard to prepare but was happy with how it turned out.

Their co-star, Piolo, picked out Chicken Adobo. He plays consultant Raymund, who will figure in a love triangle with Sam and Alessandra's characters.

"I love Chicken Adobo, especially when you're abroad. You crave for that, 'di ba? Comfort food e. Any time, any day, you can eat it," Piolo said.

Show runners and directors Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas assured that they did a tedious research process in creating "Replacing Chef Chico."

"We know how important it is for chefs to see how authentic the show is. We're very diligent in our research and interviews," said Jadaone.

"Tedious but masaya," added Villegas, who watched countless YouTube videos on how a kitchen is being run.

