Recipe: Ube Cheese Pandesal

MANILA, Philippines — Ube Cheese Pandesal was one of the biggest food trends that emerged during the pandemic.

But even after the height of the pandemic, Ube Cheese Pandesal continues to be popular because Filipinos simply love the ube and cheese combination in breads, pastries, cakes, ice cream and other merienda fares and refreshments.

Make it at home again with this recipe by Chef Jackie Ang Po of Fleur de Lys Patisserie.

Ube Cheese Pandesal

INGREDIENTS:

For the yeast mixture:

1 cup lukewarm water

1 tsp. instant yeast

2 tsps. sugar

For the dough:

500 grams bread flour

1 tsp. salt

100 grams sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tbsps. Ferna Ube Flavocol

2 egg yolks

Breadcrumbs

450 grams Arla Natural Cheese (Mozzarella, Gouda, Emmental, Havarti)

Halayang Ube

Extra bread flour

PROCEDURE:

1. Mix together the ingredients for the yeast mixture. Let sit for 30 minutes.

2. After 30 minutes, the mixture should be bubbly. This proves that there is yeast activity. Add the bread flour, salt, sugar, vegetable oil, Flavocol and egg yolks. Mix then knead by hand until the mixture comes together as a smooth and elastic dough. Place dough ball in a mixing bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rise until double in size.

3. Punch down the dough, divide into two and roll each into a baston. Make sure you scatter extra flour on the work surface and on the rolling pin so the dough does not stick to the table or to the rolling pin. You can also roll out each dough into a thin rectangle, then fold and roll up tightly into a baston. Cut each baston into 12 parts, each piece approximately 40 grams, with the whole finished dough totaling about 900 grams.

4. For the plain Ube Pandesal, roll each pandesal in breadcrumbs and arrange 12 pieces of pandesal dough on one baking sheet, cut side down and up. Let rise until double.

5. For the Ube Pandesal with cheese filling, roll out each 40-gram dough into a flat circle, place a 20-gram slice of cheese in the center, then gather up the ends like you will with siopao dough, pinch ends to seal dough and roll lightly in palms into an oblong shape. Should you wish to make it more decadent and add Halayang Ube, pipe it on top of the cheese slice before positioning it. Roll entire pandesal in breadcrumbs and arrange 12 pieces pandesal dough on one baking sheet. Let rise until double.

6. Bake in a preheated 350°F (or 177°C) oven for 15 minutes for this size. Do not overbake, as the violet color of the bread will turn black if you do.

