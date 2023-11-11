^

Food and Leisure

Beef Wellington on the way: Gordon Ramsay to open 1st Philippine restaurant

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 10:03am
Beef Wellington on the way: Gordon Ramsay to open 1st Philippine restaurant
The Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2024 in Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.
Newport World Resort / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos do not have to fly out of the country to experience the Gordon Ramsay brand of dining. 

The "Hell's Kitchen" host and celebrated chef is set to open his first Philippine restaurant by the second quarter of 2024 in Newport World Resorts (NWR) in Pasay City. 

The Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill will offer rare breed steaks, grilled specialties, fresh market seafood and Ramsay's iconic Beef Wellington on the menu.

“The opening of Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill within the property by the second quarter of 2024 is part of NWR’s epic transformation. We are delighted to partner with chef Gordon Ramsay on his first restaurant in the Philippines," said Newport World Resorts chairman Kevin L. Tan in a statement.

Gordon Ramsay is known for hosting the American version of "Hell's Kitchen," which recently premiered its latest season. He also has restaurants named Hell's Kitchen, which are mostly located in the United States and one in Dubai. 

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share recommendations from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen

vuukle comment

GORDON RAMSAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: Fish fillet with a different crunch
1 day ago

Recipe: Fish fillet with a different crunch

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Try this recipe that has a surprising ingredient for that extra crunch.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'First premium cola in the market': Royal Crown Cola now in the Philippines
2 days ago

'First premium cola in the market': Royal Crown Cola now in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
ARC Refreshments Corporation has brought the century-old Royal Crown Cola to the Philippines. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
5 benefits of plant-based diet
2 days ago

5 benefits of plant-based diet

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Besides not eating food made from animals, such as meat, milk, eggs, even honey, a strict vegan lifestyle also means not using...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Roast Chicken for any celebration
5 days ago

Recipe: Roast Chicken for any celebration

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Consider this delicious Roast Chicken with Three Mushrooms dish, a favorite of the late restaurateur Larry J. Cruz,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Best of ZamBaSulTa: Southern Mindanao cuisine takes spot at all-Filipino food hall
5 days ago

Best of ZamBaSulTa: Southern Mindanao cuisine takes spot at all-Filipino food hall

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
Palm Grill, the restaurant that offers authentic Southern Mindanaoan cuisine, opened its first mall concept outlet and its...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Lumpiang Galunggong
6 days ago

Recipe: Lumpiang Galunggong

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
Here is a variation of lumpia with fish filling.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with