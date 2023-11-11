Beef Wellington on the way: Gordon Ramsay to open 1st Philippine restaurant

The Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2024 in Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos do not have to fly out of the country to experience the Gordon Ramsay brand of dining.

The "Hell's Kitchen" host and celebrated chef is set to open his first Philippine restaurant by the second quarter of 2024 in Newport World Resorts (NWR) in Pasay City.

The Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill will offer rare breed steaks, grilled specialties, fresh market seafood and Ramsay's iconic Beef Wellington on the menu.

“The opening of Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill within the property by the second quarter of 2024 is part of NWR’s epic transformation. We are delighted to partner with chef Gordon Ramsay on his first restaurant in the Philippines," said Newport World Resorts chairman Kevin L. Tan in a statement.

Gordon Ramsay is known for hosting the American version of "Hell's Kitchen," which recently premiered its latest season. He also has restaurants named Hell's Kitchen, which are mostly located in the United States and one in Dubai.

