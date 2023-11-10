Bringing the best of Negrense cuisine to Makati

MANILA, Philippines — “Namit” is an Ilonggo word for yummy food, and Negrense cuisine is one of the nation’s best in terms of richness in flavor.

Metro Manilans who missed last month’s MassKara Festival in Bacolod City have another opportunity to experience the best of Negrense cuisine through the Namit Namit Food Festival on November 10-12, 2023 at Rockwell Center in Poblacion, Makati City.

Three popular inasal brands are participating in this three-day festival: Bacolod Chicken Inasal, JT’s Manukan Grille, and Inasalan sa Dalan. Other Negrense foodie favorites that are featured in the 2023 edition of Namit Namit Food Festival are Manolo’s by Chef Manny Torrejon, Pat-pat’s Kansi, Ereñeta-Manaloto Chorizo de Bacolod, Grem’s Deli, Quan Delicacies, Elsie’s Diner, Fresh Start, Marissa’s Artisan Ice Cream & Pies, Mit-Namit Food Hub, and the iconic century-old El Ideal Bakery.

Now on its second year, the Namit Namit Food Festival at Power Plant Mall’s Hidalgo Driveway is co-presented by Rockwell Land Corp. and Sugarsmiles Philippines Management Inc. (SPMI) in partnership with San Miguel Brewery and The Keg BGC.

It celebrates the Cinco de Noviembre holiday in Negros Occidental commemorating the short-lived Republic of Negros established by Generals Juan Araneta and Aniceto Lacson in 1898.

SPMI is an all-Negrense company that produces coffee table books, community magazines, industry publications, and special events. Its name is derived from the 320-page book titled "Sugar & Smiles: The Negrense Legacy Beyond 2020" – which has won international awards in Toronto, Canada and Bali, Indonesia. Trade fairs and festivals are also part of SPMI’s portfolio, including the Sugar & Smiles Festival in Bacolod and the Namit Namit Food Festival in Makati.

With over two decades of experience in creating holistic lifestyle centers all over the country, Rockwell Land is bringing its signature touch to the “City of Smiles” through Rockwell Center Bacolod. The 30-hectare mixed-use development will have retail establishments, residential properties, office buildings, and 80% open space catering to a wide variety of lifestyles.

Negros Island has a rich culinary heritage that fuses indigenous flavors with Spanish, American and Chinese cuisines. This unique blend of cultures has given rise to a diverse food scene in Negros Occidental, known as the “Sugar Bowl of the Philippines.”

If there’s one thing that this central Philippine province is famous for aside from its vast sugarcane plantations, it has to be the delicious cuisine that comes from its farmlands and the seas surounding the country’s Sugarlandia.