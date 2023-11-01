Food-and-beer pairing: Hot Wings with Blue Cheese Dip to go with pilsner

MANILA, Philippines — What is your favorite type of beer? Is it lager, ale, stout, or pilsner?

Each has its own characteristics, but pilsner is a staple among many beer drinkers. Its flavor profile is dry, crisp and bitter, with a distinct hop taste, and it goes very well with chicken wings, whether they are classic Buffalo Wings or Asian-style.

Here is a recipe of Hot Wings with Blue Cheese Dip from Electrolux Philippines to go with your favorite pilsner.

Hot Wings with Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

46 grams tomato sauce

34 grams sweet chili sauce

1 dollop Worcestershire Sauce

1 dash Tabasco Pepper Sauce

7 grams honey

15 ml. dark soy sauce

2 grams fresh cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic, crushed and peeled

Lime to taste

10 pcs. Free Range Chicken Wings

1 pc. Stilton Blue Cheese

250 ml. fresh cream

Chopped fresh chives to taste

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat your oven to 200°C.

2. Combine tomato sauce, sweet chili sauce, Worcestershire Sauce, Tabasco Pepper Sauce, honey, dark soy sauce, fresh cayenne pepper, lime and crushed and peeled garlic. Mix well. Coat the chicken wings thoroughly in it. Leave to marinate for about 30 minutes while your oven preheats.

3. Arrange the wings on a lined baking sheet (you may need two of them) and bake directly under the grill for 25 to 30 minutes, turning once or twice and basting liberally with any leftover marinade.

4. In a saucepan over low heat, gently melt the blue cheese in fresh cream. Allow it to reduce until thickened. Pour or scoop into condiments bowl and sprinkle with freshly chopped fresh chives.

5. Serve the hot wings with creamy blue cheese sauce to dip in.

*Good for 2 persons.

