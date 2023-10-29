^

Food and Leisure

Food-and-beer pairing: Chocolate Espresso Truffles with stout

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 5:23pm
Food-and-beer pairing: Chocolate Espresso Truffles with stout
Pair your stout with a homemade Chocolate Espresso Truffles.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Are stouts your favorite type of beer? Stouts are typically dark and have a coffee-like character. They feature a roasted type of flavor, so they are like a cross between beer and coffee.

Desserts are a good food item to pair up with a pint of stout. Electrolux Philippines suggests chocolate espresso truffles to perfectly complement the roasted flavor of a stout. As you wind up your Oktoberfest celebration, your round of stouts would be nice with your homemade Chocolate Espresso Truffles.

Chocolate Espresso Truffles

INGREDIENTS:

340 grams bittersweet chocolate chips

3 grams instant espresso

177 ml. heavy cream

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Candy sprinkles

PROCEDURE:

1. Pour the bittersweet chocolate chips into the upper pan of a double boiler. Make sure you have a couple of inches of water in the bottom pan. Heat the double boiler over medium high heat to melt the chocolate. Occasionally stir the chocolate with a whisk to help in melting the chocolate. Once the chocolate is completely melted, remove the upper pan from the double boiler and set it on your counter.

2. Mix the instant espresso with the heavy cream. Pour this mixture into the chocolate and whisk together until you have created a beautiful chocolate ganache. The cream and the chocolate will become smooth and uniform in color. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

3. When the ganache is firm, you are ready to roll the truffles. In a shallow bowl, add a couple of heaping teaspoons of unsweetened cocoa powder. Powder your clean, dry hands with a little of the cocoa. Using a teaspoon, scoop up almost a teaspoonful of the ganache.

4. Begin rolling the chocolate into a ball. You may need to dip the truffle into additional cocoa to prevent the truffle from sticking to your hands. Place the truffle on a clean, flat surface. Repeat with the remaining ganache. Refrigerate for an hour or so before serving.

5. Just before serving, roll Chocolate Espresso Truffles in your candy sprinkles, if desired. Serve and enjoy!

*Good for 4 persons.

RELATED: Food-and-beer pairing: Seafood Spaghetti for lagers

vuukle comment

BEER

CHOCOLATE

DESSERT

FOOD PAIRING

TRUFFLE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cheapest Michelin-starred meal now available in new Hawker Chan branch
7 days ago

Cheapest Michelin-starred meal now available in new Hawker Chan branch

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 7 days ago
With the expansion of Araneta City's flagship mall, Gateway Mall 2, to more than 200,000 square meters of retail spaces, diners...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Wolfgang's Steakhouse opens new branch in Gateway 2
8 days ago

Wolfgang's Steakhouse opens new branch in Gateway 2

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse opened its newest branch in Gateway 2 at the Araneta Center in Quezon City. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Mushroom and Chicken Bites for merienda
8 days ago

Recipe: Mushroom and Chicken Bites for merienda

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
For days when you truly crave for a chicken pie or chicken empanada but cannot find one, here’s a recipe of Mushroom...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Thai Chili Garlic Prawns called Goong Pad Prik Kratiem
8 days ago

Recipe: Thai Chili Garlic Prawns called Goong Pad Prik Kratiem

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
Try whipping up the dish using this recipe.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
LIST: Cheers to these Oktoberfest 2023 events, hangouts
9 days ago

LIST: Cheers to these Oktoberfest 2023 events, hangouts

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
It is time of the year again of Octoberfest wherein drinkers splurge to different bars and restaurant to experience the ...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with