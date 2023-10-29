Johnnie Walker's first female master blender gives tips in nosing, drinking whisky

Johnnie Walker's first female master blender Dr. Emma Walker gives a whisky mentoring session at her recent visit in the Philippines for the launch of the label's Blue Label Limited Edition Elusive Umami whisky.

MANILA, Philippines — Like a food pairing that helps in selecting which spirit matches a particular dish, drinking whisky also has a certain art to it.

One cannot just down whisky as it is if one wants to experience it beyond its sensation and feel on the tongue. It has got to be a multi-sensory journey that involves a whiff of a fruity note and a cleansing of a palate that would open up for more layers of flavors.

Johnnie Walker recently flew in its first female master blender in its more than 200 years in the business.

Dr. Emma Walker walked through the guests present at the newly reopened Makati Shangri-La hotel.

She was in town to launch Johnnie Walker's latest whisky, the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami.

"These expressions in here, these whiskeys that we've used in here... is very much a point in time ... We will never be able to repeat this whiskey. So it's truly a one-off limited edition," remarked Dr. Walker during the intimate whisky tasting and dinner.

The newest whisky was made in collaboration with renowned Chef Kei Kobayashi in Paris.

This event was led by a collaboration with Angelo Comsti of the Asian Culinary Exchange and Makati Shangri-La’s Chef Edwin Lo, together with Don Baldosano of Linamnam MNL and Nicco Santos and Quenee Vilar of Cafe Aurora.

Tips from the master

Dr. Walker showed how one experiences whisky by sampling the Blue Label Elusive Umami.

She started by nosing the whisky, which she said first gave her a hint of a vibrant fruit.

"It's almost like notes of apples. We have some effervescent, great flavors in there that helps open up the other whiskys, the rare, the aged expressions that we have in Johnnie Walker Blue Label. To really create that depth and waves of character," she described.

Further nosing by bringing the glass near her nose, sent her the scents of wood spice for that "traditional smokiness." Then the flavors of caramel, hazelnut kicked in.

The next step is a crucial one. Dr. Walker noted it is important to sip water.

"We do that to cleanse the palate, to hydrate it as well. So it means we can taste the Blue Label so it can reveal more different flavors," she explained.

After sipping water, drinking the whisky comes next.

She remarked about nosing a whole world of flavor and depth that comes with the richness and perfectly balanced flavors.

"It just is a lovely whisky and it has a luxuriously long finish. You've got smoke but its not a fiery one. It's a gentle balance of smokiness, sweetness, spice and little bit of fruit that comes through as well.

"It has, and always been, a journey for the senses, a way for us to enjoy the flavors of the sea across Scotland from our whisky," she said.

