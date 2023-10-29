Food-and-beer pairing: Seafood Spaghetti for lagers

Seafood Spaghetti goes perfectly well with lager.

MANILA, Philippines — Now that Oktoberfest is still ongoing, it’s time to try food-and-beer pairings.

For lagers, which are known for their crisp and refreshing taste accompanied by a smooth finish, a seafood pasta dish with red tomato sauce should be perfect, according to a recommendation on Electrolux Philippines’ Life App.

Here is the recipe for Seafood Spaghetti that is perfect for lagers:

Seafood Spaghetti

INGREDIENTS:

170 grams spaghetti

1 handful cherry tomatoes

5 pcs. large shrimps, peeled

7 pcs. clams

Olive oil

85 grams fresh squid

85 grams salmon

4 pcs. dried chili peppers

1 handful broccoli florets

129 grams Campbell's Borsch Condensed Soup

44 ml. Campbell's Chicken Stock

15 ml. white wine

17 grams black olives

PROCEDURE:

1. Boil the spaghetti according to the package directions. Set aside and toss with a bit of olive oil to keep the noodles from sticking

2. Halve the cherry tomatoes.

3. Poach the shrimps and clams in a pan with simmering water. Cook until the clams are open. Once they are open, remove the clams and set both shrimps and clams aside.

4. Add a little olive oil to a wok or large pan over medium high heat. Add the fresh squid, salmon, dried chili peppers and broccoli florets. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.

5. Add Campbell’s Borsch Condensed Soup, chicken stock and white wine to the pan. Cook for a minute.

6. Stir in the cooked spaghetti, cherry tomatoes, black olives, shrimps and clams. Toss everything together and cook for an additional minute.

7. Plate and serve.

* Good for 2 persons.

