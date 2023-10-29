^

Food and Leisure

Food-and-beer pairing: Seafood Spaghetti for lagers

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 11:50am
Food-and-beer pairing: Seafood Spaghetti for lagers
Seafood Spaghetti goes perfectly well with lager.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Now that Oktoberfest is still ongoing, it’s time to try food-and-beer pairings.

For lagers, which are known for their crisp and refreshing taste accompanied by a smooth finish, a seafood pasta dish with red tomato sauce should be perfect, according to a recommendation on Electrolux Philippines’ Life App.

Here is the recipe for Seafood Spaghetti that is perfect for lagers:

Seafood Spaghetti

INGREDIENTS:

170 grams spaghetti

1 handful cherry tomatoes

5 pcs. large shrimps, peeled

7 pcs. clams

Olive oil

85 grams fresh squid

85 grams salmon

4 pcs. dried chili peppers

1 handful broccoli florets

129 grams Campbell's Borsch Condensed Soup

44 ml. Campbell's Chicken Stock

15 ml. white wine

17 grams black olives

PROCEDURE:

1. Boil the spaghetti according to the package directions. Set aside and toss with a bit of olive oil to keep the noodles from sticking

2. Halve the cherry tomatoes.

3. Poach the shrimps and clams in a pan with simmering water. Cook until the clams are open. Once they are open, remove the clams and set both shrimps and clams aside.

4. Add a little olive oil to a wok or large pan over medium high heat. Add the fresh squid, salmon, dried chili peppers and broccoli florets. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.

5. Add Campbell’s Borsch Condensed Soup, chicken stock and white wine to the pan. Cook for a minute.

6. Stir in the cooked spaghetti, cherry tomatoes, black olives, shrimps and clams. Toss everything together and cook for an additional minute.

7. Plate and serve.

* Good for 2 persons.

RELATED: LIST: Best dishes to pair with beer

vuukle comment

BEER

FOOD PAIRING

RECIPE

RECIPES

SPAGHETTI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Wolfgang's Steakhouse opens new branch in Gateway 2
7 days ago

Wolfgang's Steakhouse opens new branch in Gateway 2

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse opened its newest branch in Gateway 2 at the Araneta Center in Quezon City. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Mushroom and Chicken Bites for merienda
7 days ago

Recipe: Mushroom and Chicken Bites for merienda

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
For days when you truly crave for a chicken pie or chicken empanada but cannot find one, here’s a recipe of Mushroom...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Thai Chili Garlic Prawns called Goong Pad Prik Kratiem
8 days ago

Recipe: Thai Chili Garlic Prawns called Goong Pad Prik Kratiem

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
Try whipping up the dish using this recipe.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
LIST: Cheers to these Oktoberfest 2023 events, hangouts
8 days ago

LIST: Cheers to these Oktoberfest 2023 events, hangouts

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
It is time of the year again of Octoberfest wherein drinkers splurge to different bars and restaurant to experience the ...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
No 'kainuman'? Moira Dela Torre's new anthem for sangria brand speaks of self-love
8 days ago

No 'kainuman'? Moira Dela Torre's new anthem for sangria brand speaks of self-love

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
That every Filipino celebration be it a wedding, anniversary, birthday, christening, or casual get-together ends up with a...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with