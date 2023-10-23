Silkworms, crickets pleased palates at Mango Tree’s Chiang Mai menu launch

MANILA, Philippines — “Hakuna Matata”

One couldn’t help but hum a song from Disney’s “The Lion King” upon seeing the silkworms and crickets that were recently served with the new menu of Thai restaurant Mango Tree – only that eating these grubs enjoyed by Simba might not exactly mean “no worries” for humans.

Mango Tree’s new Chiang Mai menu, thankfully, is rich in the flavors of Northern Thailand’s cultural heart – minus the creepy crawlers that might be good for Halloween, but not for the faint-hearted.

The exotic grub, known in Thailand as “Malang Thod,” were only served “just for fun” and were not really part of the menu or will be served in the restaurant chain in the Philippines. But those who were able to try these fried silkworms and crickets attested that they were crunchy and like the ones in the menu, very yummy!

“Malang Thod are fried insects and they are one of the more exotic things you will ever eat,” the restaurant chain said in a statement. Eating fried insects is also common in the Philippines, particularly in the culinary haven Pampanga.

Some of the popular types of Malang Thod are silkworms (“hon mhai”), waterbugs (“maeng da”), and grasshoppers (“takatan”).

“Typically fried in pepper and soy or fish sauce, the crickets, worms and grasshoppers are usually eaten as a snack in the afternoon, or as a crunchy and crispy nighttime treat,” the restaurant enthused.

“Insects are a great source of protein, high iron and calcium! It is common to see this kind of dish all over Thailand. They are available at famous tourist attractions and street vendors.”

Thailand has four major regions—the north, northeast, central, and south. Each region has its own unique cuisine that infuse a balance of sweet, sour, spicy, and salty flavors in each dish.

Chiang Mai, in northern Thailand, has been likened by a Mango Tree representative to Baguio as both Chiang Mai and Baguio are not only in the north, but also since like Baguio, Chiang Mai is a cultural melting pot being stirred by different indigenous tribes.

The Northern Thailand Hill Tribes are a group of Indigenous People who live in the mountains of northern Thailand. The Hill Tribes are known for their unique cultures and traditions. Some of the most well-known Northern Thailand Hill Tribes include the Akha, Lanna, Tai Yai, and Lisu people.

“Northern Thai cuisine is especially known for its use of aromatic ingredients and bold flavors including the use of fermented ingredients and dry heat cooking methods,” the restaurant chain explained in a Mango Tree’s Chiang Mai dishes are inspired by a recent trip the chefs took to Thailand.

The chefs of both Mango Tree Philippines and Mango Tree global teams were invited to learn about Northern Thailand culture and cuisine by immersing with the locals and exploring traditional cuisine with Northern Hill Tribes and culinary masters of Northern Thai cuisine such as Chef Kannika Tassanaprasit, an “Iron Chef Thailand” challenger, and Chef Phanuphon "Black" Bulsuwan.

The result is a menu that showcases Chiang Mai’s unique flavors and culinary traditions including:

Miang Kham: A traditional one-bite snack filled with an array of Thai flavors including coconut flakes, peanuts, dried shrimp, galangal, onion, lemon, chili, and a sweet-savory miang kham sauce — all wrapped in an aromatic sesame leaf.

Nam Prik Noom: Originating from Northern Thailand, this dip consists of roasted green chilies pounded with flavorful herbs and served with pork cracklings.

Chiang Mai Laarb Khua (Northern Minced Pork Salad with Makwan Pepper): A spicy minced pork salad made with lime juice, fish sauce, herbs, and makwan peppers—a signature Northern ingredient flown in from Chiang Mai.

Sai Oua (Chiang Mai Sausage): A grilled sausage made with minced pork, herbs, spices.

Photo release Clockwise: Miang Kham, Nam Prik Noom, Chiang Mai Laarb Khua, Hill Tribe Aeb Pla

Hill Tribe Aeb Pla (Spicy Fish in Banana Leaf): Originating from the hill tribes around Chiang Mai, filleted fish is marinated in a unique Northern herb mixture, wrapped and grilled in banana leaf.

Kaeng Hang Le (Chiang Mai Curry): A savory and sweet curry made with pork belly, fermented bamboo shoots, and a selection of herbs and spices.

Khao Soi (Chiang Mai Noodle Soup): Traditional Northern curry noodle topped with crispy egg noodles, chicken, lime wedges, and pickled vegetables.

For dessert, there are Banana Fritters with Pandan Sauce – fried bananas served with a sweet-salty pandan sauce.

These dishes are made using authentic Thai ingredients, thus, many of them are spicy and/or rich in spices and flavor.

Photo release Sai Oua (Chiang Mai Sausage - top, left) and Khao Soi (Chiang Mai Noodle Soup). Just for the event, Thai-Inspired Bonbons or a chocolate confection created for Mango Tree were served. These came in Thai flavors of Coconut Pandan, Thai Milk Tea, and Passion Fruit Mango (right).

During the menu’s preview launch in the restaurant’s Bonifacio Global City (BGC) branch in Taguig City, guests were welcomed by hosts in traditional costumes that introduced guests to different hill tribes. Guests were also treated to Thai Basil Cucumber Cooler and the alcoholic Thai Blast Sparkle as welcome drinks.

The Chiang Mai selection is now available, with dishes exclusive to Mango Tree and Mango Tree Cafe stores in the Philippines. The Mango Tree brand was introduced to the Philippines in 2010 and currently has nine stores nationwide, including Mango Tree and Mango Tree Cafe. The first Mango Tree opened in 1994 in Surawong, Bangkok and has over 70 locations in Thailand, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.