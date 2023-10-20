^

La Pizzania Café celebrates grand launch at Venice Mall

Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 1:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — La Pizzania Cafe, a family-run venture with its humble beginnings in Mandaluyong, recently expanded by opening its first mall-based branch on October 7 at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig. They're delighting customers with a fusion of Japanese and Italian cuisine.

La Pizzania Cafe’s CEO, Marian Ignas-Mouri, shared during the launch, "Our team has poured their heart and soul into creating a menu that will satisfy your taste buds and an atmosphere that will make you feel right at home” she explained.

“Today, we're not just opening doors; we're opening our hearts to you, our valued guests, friends and family. Thank you for being here to celebrate this special occasion with us. Let's savor the flavors of La Pizzania Cafe together” Ignas-Mouri said.

At the grand launch, La Pizzania Cafe served up a delicious variety of dishes crafted by Head Chef Edgar Homer Ignas. What truly sets La Pizzania Cafe apart is their unwavering commitment to crafting fresh pizza dough. You've got three choices, Stella, Napoli and Detroit, so you can have it your way.

La Pizzania Cafe extends its offerings to delectable rice-based Japanese cuisine, featuring dishes like Katsudon, Pork Shogayaki, Katsu Curry and more, satisfying a wide range of palates.

If you're stuffed but still craving coffee and dessert, they've got your back. 

La Pizzania Café invites everyone to savor the unique tastes of Italian-Japanese fusion in the heart of Taguig City.  

Missed the grand launch? No worries! La Pizzania Cafe is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is pet-friendly. Whether you're a food adventurer or just want a great meal with loved ones, including your furry friends, come join us for a delicious experience.

Stay updated with La Pizzania Cafe’s latest offerings, promotions and events by visiting lapizzaniacafeofficial.com and following them on social media @lapizzaniacafe.official.

  • Venice Grand Canal Mall Branch, 2nd Floor, Venice Grand Mall, Mckinley Hill, Brgy. Pinagsama, Taguig City 
  • Mandaluyong Branch, 727 E.Pantaleon St. Brgy. Hulo, Mandaluyong City

