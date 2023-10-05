^

Food and Leisure

Jollibee kicks off the holidays with new Christmas Chocolate Creations

Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 10:00am
for Jollibee
Jollibee kicks off the holidays with new Christmas Chocolate Creations
Share the indulgence with the Jollibee Christmas Chocolate Creations.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Just like how Filipinos like to start celebrating Christmas early, Jollibee is already kicking off the holiday season with the launch of its two new indulgent dessert offerings, the Christmas Chocolate Creations!

These are the Cookie Caramel Sundae and Choco Banana Pie, which both combine everyone’s favorite chocolate with different flavors and textures to create the ultimate experience of Christmas indulgence.

The Cookie Caramel Sundae, which starts at P59, is a creamy vanilla soft-serve that's generously topped with whole and crushed Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies, a chocolate shell coating and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

The Choco Banana Pie, on the other hand, starts at P47 and seamlessly marries sweet banana filling and rich chocolate fudge inside Jollibee’s signature crispy pie crust.

Jollibee’s Christmas Chocolate Creations are now available in all Jollibee stores nationwide for a limited time only. Make sure to drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and treat yourself and your loved ones via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru.

You can also opt to have it safely delivered to you via the Jollibee delivery app, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and foodpanda.

So what are you waiting for? Share the indulgence with the Jollibee Christmas Chocolate Creations.

 

For more information and updates on Jollibee’s products, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Jollibee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

DESSERT PLACES

JOLLIBEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: Chef Sonny Mariano's Blueberry Mooncake
5 days ago

Recipe: Chef Sonny Mariano's Blueberry Mooncake

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Always had the lotus seed paste and red bean paste types of mooncake?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Mooncake Festival: Durian, Disney, ice cream, many ways to enjoy
5 days ago

Mooncake Festival: Durian, Disney, ice cream, many ways to enjoy

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
While mooncakes began as a simple celebration food to mark the annual Mid-Autumn Festival, also known today as Mooncake...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
The Mooncake Festival is on! What is Mid-Autumn Festival?
5 days ago

The Mooncake Festival is on! What is Mid-Autumn Festival?

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
The Mid-Autumn Festival, better known as Mooncake Festival or Moon Festival, is a traditional festival celebrated...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Health, culinary benefits of santol
9 days ago

Health, culinary benefits of santol

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
Santol, or Sandoricum koetjape, is a tropical fruit native to former Indochina and Malaysia and is now found and cultivated...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Chef Gene Gonzalez's Sinantolan dish
9 days ago

Recipe: Chef Gene Gonzalez's Sinantolan dish

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
For the longest time, my idea of enjoying santol, also known as cotton fruit, was to bite gently into its pulp and suck...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with