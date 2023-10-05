Jollibee kicks off the holidays with new Christmas Chocolate Creations

MANILA, Philippines — Just like how Filipinos like to start celebrating Christmas early, Jollibee is already kicking off the holiday season with the launch of its two new indulgent dessert offerings, the Christmas Chocolate Creations!

These are the Cookie Caramel Sundae and Choco Banana Pie, which both combine everyone’s favorite chocolate with different flavors and textures to create the ultimate experience of Christmas indulgence.

The Cookie Caramel Sundae, which starts at P59, is a creamy vanilla soft-serve that's generously topped with whole and crushed Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies, a chocolate shell coating and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

The Choco Banana Pie, on the other hand, starts at P47 and seamlessly marries sweet banana filling and rich chocolate fudge inside Jollibee’s signature crispy pie crust.

Jollibee’s Christmas Chocolate Creations are now available in all Jollibee stores nationwide for a limited time only. Make sure to drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and treat yourself and your loved ones via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru.

You can also opt to have it safely delivered to you via the Jollibee delivery app, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and foodpanda.

So what are you waiting for? Share the indulgence with the Jollibee Christmas Chocolate Creations.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Jollibee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.