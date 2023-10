In photos: ‘Best buffets’ in Boracay

Here are just some of the sumptuous dishes that aim to stake the Henann Group’s claim of serving the best buffets in town.

MANILA, Philippines — What's the best thing to do when you're on the beach? Eat!

When it comes to beachfront buffets, Henann Group of Resorts claims to be the best.

The Filipino resort chain recently marked its 25th anniversary where it all started – in Henann Regency Resort & Spa.

Karl Hendrik Chusuey, Henann Group's Vice President for Sales and Marketing, told Philstar.com in an interview that among their resorts’ milestones in the past 25 years is having served the “best buffets” in the island, where the group has the most resorts: Prime Beach, Park Resort, Lagoon, Crystal Sands, Garden Resort, and Palm Beach.

“I think in Boracay alone, I think we have the best buffet breakfast and we make sure that all resorts have that,” he said.

“We're known for buffets, hopefully, we're known for buffets. Filipinos love buffets, don't you? I love it!”

Indeed, the group’s all-Filipino chefs and cooks marked the company’s 25th anniversary with a bang! Here are just some of the sumptuous dishes that aim to stake the Henann Group’s claim of serving the best buffets in town:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 25th anniversary buffet dinner in Henann Regency Resort & Spa Grand Ballroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Sea Breeze Cafe breakfast and lunch buffet in Henann Regency Resort & Spa

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Sea Breeze Cafe breakfast and lunch buffet in Henann Regency Resort & Spa

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Sea Breeze Cafe breakfast and lunch buffet in Henann Regency Resort & Spa

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Lunch buffet in Sapphire, Henann Crystal Sands Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Lunch buffet in Sapphire, Henann Crystal Sands Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Lunch buffet in Sapphire, Henann Crystal Sands Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Lunch buffet in Sapphire, Henann Crystal Sands Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Lunch buffet in Sapphire, Henann Crystal Sands Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Lunch buffet in Sapphire, Henann Crystal Sands Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dinner buffet in Orchard Cafe, Henann Park Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dinner buffet in Orchard Cafe, Henann Park Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dinner buffet in Orchard Cafe, Henann Park Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dinner buffet in Orchard Cafe, Henann Park Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dinner buffet in Orchard Cafe, Henann Park Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dinner buffet in Orchard Cafe, Henann Park Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dinner buffet in Orchard Cafe, Henann Park Resort

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Dinner buffet in Orchard Cafe, Henann Park Resort

— With reports from Kathleen A. Llemit