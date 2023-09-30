^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Instant Adobo Rolls 

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 11:26am
Recipe: Instant Adobo RollsÂ 
Adobo Flake Rolls
Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — Got some leftover Adobo in the fridge — be it pork, chicken, or a combination of the two? Why not turn it into your easy-to-prepare lunch or merienda?

Make instant Adobo Rolls with store-bought dinner rolls topped with crispy, flavorful Adobo flakes. In a matter of minutes, you’ve got your lunch or merienda!

Adobo Flake Rolls

INGREDIENTS:

Leftover Pork or Chicken Adobo

Oil for frying
Store-bought dinner rolls
Mayonnaise, as needed
Sugar or grated cheese (optional)

PROCEDURE:

1. Drain off the sauce from the Adobo meat. Remove the bones and shred or flake the meat.

2. Heat oil in a pan and fry the shredded Adobo until lightly crisp but not overcooked. Drain off excess oil on a paper towel.

3. Spread mayonnaise on top of the dinner rolls. Top with adobo flakes. Sprinkle with sugar or grated cheese, if desired, or leave it as it is.

4. Place in an oven toaster and toast to warm up the Adobo and the bread. Serve.

RELATED: Recipe: Carlos P. Romulo's favorite 2-in-1 Adobo, Ginataan

vuukle comment

ADOBO

RECIPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: Chef Gene Gonzalez's Sinantolan dish
4 days ago

Recipe: Chef Gene Gonzalez's Sinantolan dish

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
For the longest time, my idea of enjoying santol, also known as cotton fruit, was to bite gently into its pulp and suck...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Simple, easy Garlic Mushrooms
5 days ago

Recipe: Simple, easy Garlic Mushrooms

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
One of the easiest dishes to prepare is Garlic Mushrooms.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Hot bowl of soup for the rainy days
6 days ago

Recipe: Hot bowl of soup for the rainy days

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
There’s nothing more comforting than a hot bowl of soup on a rainy day.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
A night of culinary craftsmanship at Hotel Okura Manila
8 days ago

A night of culinary craftsmanship at Hotel Okura Manila

8 days ago
Prepare your taste buds for an adventure as we invite you to a seven-course French-Japanese collaboration that promises to...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
KFC makes your bucket list come true
9 days ago

KFC makes your bucket list come true

9 days ago
Buy a KFC Bucket and submit your Bucket List at www.kfcbucketlist.com unitl September 30!
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Carlos P. Romulo's favorite 2-in-1 Adobo, Ginataan
10 days ago

Recipe: Carlos P. Romulo's favorite 2-in-1 Adobo, Ginataan

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 days ago
Filipinos love adobo!
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with