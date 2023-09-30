Recipe: Instant Adobo Rolls

MANILA, Philippines — Got some leftover Adobo in the fridge — be it pork, chicken, or a combination of the two? Why not turn it into your easy-to-prepare lunch or merienda?

Make instant Adobo Rolls with store-bought dinner rolls topped with crispy, flavorful Adobo flakes. In a matter of minutes, you’ve got your lunch or merienda!

Adobo Flake Rolls

INGREDIENTS:

Leftover Pork or Chicken Adobo

Oil for frying

Store-bought dinner rolls

Mayonnaise, as needed

Sugar or grated cheese (optional)

PROCEDURE:

1. Drain off the sauce from the Adobo meat. Remove the bones and shred or flake the meat.

2. Heat oil in a pan and fry the shredded Adobo until lightly crisp but not overcooked. Drain off excess oil on a paper towel.

3. Spread mayonnaise on top of the dinner rolls. Top with adobo flakes. Sprinkle with sugar or grated cheese, if desired, or leave it as it is.

4. Place in an oven toaster and toast to warm up the Adobo and the bread. Serve.

