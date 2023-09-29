^

Recipe: Chef Sonny Mariano's Blueberry Mooncake

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 3:57pm
Recipe: Chef Sonny Mariano's Blueberry Mooncake
Chef Sonny Mariano's Blueberry Mooncake

MANILA, Philippines — Always had the lotus seed paste and red bean paste types of mooncake?

How about going fruity with your mooncake filling when you make your own? Here, Chef Sonny Mariano uses blueberries from the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council for his homemade mooncake.

Now that it’s the mooncake season, it’s worth a good try to make your own, too.

Blueberry Mooncake

Ingredients:

For the mooncake dough:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup honey

1/3 cup vegetable oil

For the blueberry white bean filling:

1 cup white bean paste

3/4 cup frozen blueberries

For the assembly per piece:

30 grams mooncake dough

1/4 cup blueberry white bean filling

1 pc. salted egg yolk

Procedure:

For the mooncake dough:

1. Combine honey and vegetable oil in a bowl and whisk together.

2. Slowly add the flour until it forms into a dough.

3. Knead until smooth.

4. Chill the dough for at least 1 hour before using.

For the blueberry white bean filling:

1. In a tray lined with parchment paper, place the blueberries and spread evenly.

2. Bake the blueberries for 1 hour at 275-degree-F to dehydrate the blueberries a bit. Blueberries should still be chewy but not watery.

3. In a bowl, combine the white bean paste and blueberries.

To assemble each blueberry mooncake:

1. Roll out the mooncake dough to 2mm thickness.

2. Portion a 1/4 cup blueberry white bean filling and place the egg yolk in the center. Form into a ball.

3. Wrap the blueberry filling with the mooncake dough.

4. Dust with flour then mold using the mooncake press.

5. Chill for 20 minutes.

6. Brush the mooncake with egg wash.

7. Bake in a preheated 350-degree-F oven for 10 minutes, then rotate the tray and bake for another 5 minutes.

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

MOONCAKE
