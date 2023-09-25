Recipe: Simple, easy Garlic Mushrooms

MANILA, Philippines — One of the easiest dishes to prepare is Garlic Mushrooms.

If you suddenly find yourself without food in the house and there’s no time to cook something complicated, it can come in handy. Besides taking very little effort and time to prepare, this dish is so delicious and versatile. It can serve as an appetizer, but it can also be a great main dish—especially on days when you do not feel like eating something heavy on the tummy.

This recipe of Garlic Mushrooms is by Jolly, a leading brand of canned vegetables and fruits exclusively distributed by Fly Ace Corporation in the Philippines.

Garlic Mushrooms

INGREDIENTS:

1 can Jolly Whole Mushrooms (400 grams), drained

1 Tbsp. Jolly Claro Palm Oil

1 Tbsp. butter or margarine

1 head garlic, chopped

2 Tbsps. soy sauce (may use liquid seasoning or oyster sauce)

Chopped parsley

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat pan over low heat. Add oil and butter. When the butter melts, add garlic and then sauté until fragrant.

2. Add Jolly Whole Mushrooms and soy sauce.

3. Toss until mushrooms are coated with butter and garlic.

Sprinkle with chopped parsley.