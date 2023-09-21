^

A night of culinary craftsmanship at Hotel Okura Manila

Philstar.com
September 21, 2023 | 4:00pm
Chefs Keiichiro Fujino, Vi Serrano and Gerard Villaret Horcajo

MANILA, Philippines — Prepare your taste buds for an adventure as we invite you to a seven-course French-Japanese collaboration that promises to redefine your gastronomic experience with apéritifs from Whyte & Mackay and sake pairing from Philippine Wine Merchants.

Set against the backdrop of the Hotel Okura Manila’s Yawaragi Restaurant within Newport World Resorts, the event is scheduled for the evenings on October 11 and 12.

Leading the kitchen team is chef Gerard Villaret Horcajo, chef de cuisine of the Michelin-starred restaurant Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu of The Okura Prestige Bangkok. His mastery of French cuisine laced with Japanese touches, rich in tradition and innovation, is sure to be a highlight of the evening.

Joining him will be chef Keiichiro Fujino, the Japanese executive chef of Hotel Okura Manila. With deep-rooted expertise in Japanese cuisine, chef Fujino’s creations promise to transport diners to the heart of Japan with every bite.

Completing this culinary dream team is chef Vi Serrano, the head pastry chef of Hotel Okura Manila. Chef Vi brings a touch of international flair to the table, having honed her skills from multiple hotels across the globe, including one of the most prestigious hotels in Dubai. 

Join Hotel Okura on October 11 and 12, and savor the symphony of flavors brought to life by the three culinary maestros.

Reserve your seat today at P12,000 nett per person, and you can enjoy a 20% discount when using your Premier HSBC credit or debit card. A P5,000 down payment is required to avail of the HSBC discount. Limited seats available.

 

For inquiries and reservations, please call +63 5318 2888 or +63 917 842 9067. You may also email [email protected].

